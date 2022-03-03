Heads Up / Commercial Drive

A Whole Lot of Talent and Flavours Coming Together at the ‘Caffè La Tana’ Wine Bar, March 8th

Portrait

This Tuesday, March 8th, is International Women’s Day. If your idea of a celebration includes getting together the women in your life for a special meal, then Caffè La Tana’s collaborative pop up might be just the thing.

Just for the night, the wine bar menu will be pooling creativity from the extended La Tana restaurant ‘famiglia’: Andrea Alridge (head chef of Savio Volpe), Vish Mayekar (head chef of Pepino’s and La Tana) and wine director Lisa Cook (Savio Volpe, Pepino’s and La Tana).

Diners can expect dishes infused with the Filipino- and Jamaican-influenced style of Alridge (including a pork cheek adobo dish with puffed wild rice and crispy garlic, and scallop kinilaw with coconut, bird’s eye chili, cilantro and ginger); a new Indian-inspired dish (celery root & cavolo nero pakora, mint chutney, serrano chili) and wine bar standouts from Vish including a fresh pasta feature. To top it all off, there will also be a selection of new wines brought in by Cook especially for the occasion.

The Caffè La Tana collaborative wine bar kicks off at 3pm and runs until late but showing up early is probably wise, since the space is small and seats will get snagged quickly! In the meantime, those seeking more details about what else to expect from the menu should keep a close watch on La Tana’s Instagram feed here.

Caffè La Tana
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
635 Commercial Dr. | 604-306-0408 | WEBSITE
A Whole Lot of Talent and Flavours Coming Together at the ‘Caffè La Tana’ Wine Bar, March 8th
New Additions to the Caffè La Tana Wine Bar Menu, Now Available

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

What To Expect At Commercial Drive’s Newest Restaurant: Hānai

Opening doors this week: Chef Tess Bevernage talks about what we can expect to see, taste and feel at Hānai on Commercial Drive.

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

Not Your Average “Grab n’ Go” Sushi Joint: Check Out Juno Provisions on The Drive

The latest restaurant venture from restaurateur/Chef Jun Okamura and Head Sushi Chef Ken Kodama opened at 2247 Commercial Drive in December 2021 but just recently came onto our radar.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Opening Soon: Hānai Moves Into The Old Ugly Dumpling Space on Commercial Drive

New restaurant concept, Hānai, is moving into the old Ugly Dumpling location at 1590 Commercial Drive. As the Hānai crew rally together to transform the space, we take a behind-the-scenes look inside…

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

Sign Up Now for One of Slice of Life’s ‘Skateboard Making 101’ Workshops

Hook yourself up with a sweet new one-of-a-kind skateboard for the spring - and some new skills - by registering for one of three available dates, February to April.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Glizzies, Nachos, Art and Sneakers: DownLow Team Takes on Convenience Store Culture On The Drive

11 Places
Picking Grapes / Commercial Drive

Picking Grapes with Chef and Wine Pro, Vish Mayekar

The Head Chef of Caffe La Tana and Pepino's, and certified wine professional, shares his wealth of grape knowledge and passion for BC wines...

Popular

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

What To Expect At Commercial Drive’s Newest Restaurant: Hānai

Opening doors this week: Chef Tess Bevernage talks about what we can expect to see, taste and feel at Hānai on Commercial Drive.

19 Places
The Dishes / Main Street

Amelie and Vincent Nguyen Do ‘The Dishes’

This edition is extra filling, as the siblings and Anh and Chi business partners both weigh in on their favourite local spots...

Opening Soon / Main Street

Opening Soon: ‘Bar Susu’ Popping Up Inside the Old ‘The Whip’ Space, Slated to Open Later This Month

The space at 209 East 6th Ave is already getting a new identity (albeit a temporary one) as a dinner and late night pop-up bar concept from the Published on Main crew.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Opening Soon: Hānai Moves Into The Old Ugly Dumpling Space on Commercial Drive

New restaurant concept, Hānai, is moving into the old Ugly Dumpling location at 1590 Commercial Drive. As the Hānai crew rally together to transform the space, we take a behind-the-scenes look inside…

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

North Van’s Much Anticipated Shaketown Brewery Nears Opening Day

We recently took a tour around Shaketown Brewing (288 Esplanade) and chatted with the team about their brand, their beer and their plans for the brewery.

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Kitsilano

‘Tayo’ Bringing Collaborative Vibes and Tropical Flavours To A Special Dinner, March 28th

On Monday, March 28th, ‘Tayo‘ will be serving up six courses of real-deal flavours from the Philippines, along with a whole lot of friendly, tropical-inspired energy.

Heads Up

Get Your Veggie Garden Sorted with UBC Farm’s Online Gardening Workshops

Still have unrealized aspirations of growing your own vegetables this Spring and in need of some extra help? Don't freak out: UBC Farm has you covered.

Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Snag Your Tickets to Kin Kao Song’s ‘Truffles & Wine Dinner’ Now

If you're on the hunt for ways to indulge in the local truffle harvest (currently at its peak), it doesn't get much better than this one-night-only celebration.

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

What To Expect At Commercial Drive’s Newest Restaurant: Hānai

Opening doors this week: Chef Tess Bevernage talks about what we can expect to see, taste and feel at Hānai on Commercial Drive.