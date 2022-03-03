A Whole Lot of Talent and Flavours Coming Together at the ‘Caffè La Tana’ Wine Bar, March 8th

This Tuesday, March 8th, is International Women’s Day. If your idea of a celebration includes getting together the women in your life for a special meal, then Caffè La Tana’s collaborative pop up might be just the thing.

Just for the night, the wine bar menu will be pooling creativity from the extended La Tana restaurant ‘famiglia’: Andrea Alridge (head chef of Savio Volpe), Vish Mayekar (head chef of Pepino’s and La Tana) and wine director Lisa Cook (Savio Volpe, Pepino’s and La Tana).

Diners can expect dishes infused with the Filipino- and Jamaican-influenced style of Alridge (including a pork cheek adobo dish with puffed wild rice and crispy garlic, and scallop kinilaw with coconut, bird’s eye chili, cilantro and ginger); a new Indian-inspired dish (celery root & cavolo nero pakora, mint chutney, serrano chili) and wine bar standouts from Vish including a fresh pasta feature. To top it all off, there will also be a selection of new wines brought in by Cook especially for the occasion.

The Caffè La Tana collaborative wine bar kicks off at 3pm and runs until late but showing up early is probably wise, since the space is small and seats will get snagged quickly! In the meantime, those seeking more details about what else to expect from the menu should keep a close watch on La Tana’s Instagram feed here.