Tiki Bar-Inspired JuJu’s Pops-Up on Main Street

Vancouver, BC | A new takeout and delivery spot is popping up inside Published on Main (3593 Main Street) this Wednesday. Named Juju’s Drink Shack, the concept is simple – tiki bar inspired drinks paired with pan-Asian dishes to give diners that addictive but nuanced flavour bomb. The menu is expected to rotate, with Juju’s inviting members of the public to provide input and recommendations on what they would like to enjoy.

“We didn’t want COVID-19 to put a damper on our plans for JuJu’s, which has been in the works for almost a year now,” says Cody Allmin, co-owner of Published on Main. “JuJu’s will have its own bricks and mortar location some day, but right now, we want to energize our team and introduce the community to something fun and new.”

At launch, Juju’s Drink Shack’s menu will feature six quintessential tiki cocktail kits in partnership with Flor de Cana rum including: Piña Colada; Mai Tai; Hurricane; Painkiller; Navy Grog; and Tropic Thunder, a Juju’s riff on the Blue Hawaiian. Each cocktail kit contains everything you need – from the mixes to the rum, crushed ice and garnishes. Just pour and enjoy. Each cocktail mix and bottle of rum is available for purchase individually or as a kit.

“Tiki bars started popping up in North American as a type of escapism during wartimes and the Great Depression, as many couldn’t afford international travel,” adds Allmin. “The drinks were influenced by different tropical island cultures and usually always rum-based. Back then, food was more of an afterthought, but for us, we want our food program to be equally as provocative as the cocktails.”

Dishes, created by chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson, currently include coconut prawns, chilled udon gomae, scallop crudo, and sticky pork belly. Each one is created to complement and enhance the flavours of the tropical cocktails. The menu is expected to change every week or two and guests are invited to give feedback and help direct new dishes.

All orders can be made online for pick-up and delivery on Tock or delivery via DoorDash. For more information, please visit www.jujusdrinkshack.com.

