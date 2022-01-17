Community News

Chez Christophe Announces Limited Edition Lunar New Year Chocolate Box

Portrait

The Goods from Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie

Vancouver, BC | To celebrate The Year of the Tiger, Chez Christophe has collaborated with 3 Vancouver based Foodies to bring you a Limited Edition 9 piece Chocolate Box.

This Chocolate Box will come in festive red and gold packaging, and will include 8 brand new Asian inspired flavors, 3 of which have been co-created with Deanna Woo (@deannawoo), Diana Chan (@foodologyca) & Kirby Ip (@eatingwithkirby). Flavours include:

Deanna’s “Lucky Black Sesame”
Kirby’s “Ramen Crunch”
Foodology’s “Haw Flake”
Ginger Hazelnut
Mandarin Yuzu
Mango Pink Peppercorn
Soy Caramel
5 Spice Blend
70%

The collaboration Bonbon flavours were inspired from their childhood and memories of how they would each spend Lunar New Year.

Pre-Orders open on January 15th. Shipping is available Canada wide.

Our hours of operation are Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

This Lunar New Year Chocolate Box will be available for pick up from both our Burnaby and White Rock location starting on January 22nd. Limited quantities will be available and online pre-orders are highly recommended.

Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie 
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
4717 Hastings St., Burnaby | 604-428-4200 | WEBSITE
Chez Christophe Announces Limited Edition Lunar New Year Chocolate Box
Mapping Out Thanksgiving 2021, Around Vancouver
Chez Christophe (White Rock)
1558 Johnston Road, White Rock | WEBSITE
Chez Christophe Announces Limited Edition Lunar New Year Chocolate Box
TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Memphis Blues, Chez Christophe, Miku, Minami and Gyoza Bar

There are 0 comments

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

The Cozy Prairie Themed Bar Tucked Away on Cordova Street

This cozy, unpretentious Saskatchewan-themed Gastown tavern was a beer- and bourbon-lovers' living room, with a food menu that could have been featured entirely in Scout's 'Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver'.

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

A new project brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi) and chef Justin Ell will offer a omakase-style menu, as well as à la carte dining for walk-ins beginning Friday, December 3, 2021.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Unveils Their Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival Line-Up

Community News

Chez Christophe Announces Limited Edition Lunar New Year Chocolate Box

Previous
Beaucoup Bakery Unveils Their Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival Line-Up
Next
Local Zero Waste Grocer ‘Livlite’ Now Hiring for Many Positions

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Potluck Hawker Eatery Launches Special Take-Out Menu for Lunar New Year

Community News / Downtown

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with Gotham Steakhouse’s New Limited Edition Cocktail

Community News / Downtown

Cheers the Lunar New Year with This Feature Cocktail from Hy’s Steakhouse

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Unveils Their Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival Line-Up