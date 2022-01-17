Chez Christophe Announces Limited Edition Lunar New Year Chocolate Box

The Goods from Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie

Vancouver, BC | To celebrate The Year of the Tiger, Chez Christophe has collaborated with 3 Vancouver based Foodies to bring you a Limited Edition 9 piece Chocolate Box.

This Chocolate Box will come in festive red and gold packaging, and will include 8 brand new Asian inspired flavors, 3 of which have been co-created with Deanna Woo (@deannawoo), Diana Chan (@foodologyca) & Kirby Ip (@eatingwithkirby). Flavours include:

Deanna’s “Lucky Black Sesame”

Kirby’s “Ramen Crunch”

Foodology’s “Haw Flake”

Ginger Hazelnut

Mandarin Yuzu

Mango Pink Peppercorn

Soy Caramel

5 Spice Blend

70%

The collaboration Bonbon flavours were inspired from their childhood and memories of how they would each spend Lunar New Year.

Pre-Orders open on January 15th. Shipping is available Canada wide.

Our hours of operation are Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

This Lunar New Year Chocolate Box will be available for pick up from both our Burnaby and White Rock location starting on January 22nd. Limited quantities will be available and online pre-orders are highly recommended.