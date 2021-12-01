Como? Tapería Announces New Multi-Course ‘Taste Our Travels’ Menu

The Goods from Como? Tapería
Vancouver, BC | This winter, take a trip through Spain at Mount Pleasant’s award-winning ¿CóMO? Taperia (201 E 7th Ave) and experience an exclusive multi-course dinner inspired by the team’s recent trip to Madrid, Sevilla, Cadiz, Jerez, and Andalusia. Named Taste Our Travels, the special menu is available from now until January 27, 2022 and is part of enRoute’s Canada’s Best New Restaurants collaboration with OpenTable’s The Chef’s Menu campaign.
Served tapas style for groups of two, guests can make reservations directly on OpenTable.
“It was great to finally be back in Spain this fall after a long hiatus,” says Shaun Layton, who co-owns ¿CóMO? Taperia with Frankie Harrington. “We spent a whole week eating and drinking in some of the best tapas bars in the region. From Sala de Despiece in Madrid, Bodegas Santa Cruz in Sevilla, the legendary El Faro in Cádiz, and La Tranca in Málaga. It was incredible. We’re excited to bring some of that inspiration back with us in this special menu.”
Taste Our Travels Menu for Two
$130 per pair
$50 beverage pairing per person (optional)
Marinated – 18 Month Manchego – Sevilla
Spanish Olive Oil
Pork Lomo “Chicharron” – Cádiz
Slowly Cooked Spiced Pork Neck
Pairing: Gonzales Byass Tio Pepe Fino ‘En Rama’ – Jerez 2020
Fried Bacalao – Madrid
Marinated and Fried Salt Cod
Clams in Vermut – Málaga
Vermut Blanco, Chili, Herbs
Pairing: Estrella Damm , Astobiza Txakoli de Álava 2020
Spanish Octopus – Madrid
Migas Crusted, Black Garlic, Muhamara Griega
Pairing: Callejuela ‘Las Mercedes’ Palomino – Jerez 2019
Fried Eggplant – Sevilla
Spiced Honey & Rosemary
Pork al Whisky – Sevilla
A La Plancha Con Whisky Sauce
Pairing: Cristo del Humilladero x Commando G ‘Laderas del Tiétar’ Garnacha – Madrid 2019
Queso Sorbeto – Madrid
Hazelnut oil, honey, bee pollen
Pairing: Rey Fernando de Castilla Cream Sherry
All Taste Our Travels seatings will be located at Como Taperia’s fun bar seats – a direct nod to the classic, centuries-old, standing room-only tapas bars in Barcelona’s Poble Sec or Madrid’s La Latina quarters with a cheeky and modern twist.
This limited dinner series runs Sundays to Thursdays, starting now until January 27, 2022. To book, please visit OpenTable.
For regular dining, ¿CóMO? Taperia is currently open seven days a week, from 4 p.m. Guests can walk-in or make reservations online via Resy. For more information, please visit www.comotaperia.com.
