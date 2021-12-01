Community News / Main Street

Como? Tapería Announces New Multi-Course ‘Taste Our Travels’ Menu

Portrait

The Goods from Como? Tapería

Vancouver, BC | This winter, take a trip through Spain at Mount Pleasant’s award-winning ¿CóMO? Taperia (201 E 7th Ave) and experience an exclusive multi-course dinner inspired by the team’s recent trip to Madrid, Sevilla, Cadiz, Jerez, and Andalusia. Named Taste Our Travels, the special menu is available from now until January 27, 2022 and is part of enRoute’s Canada’s Best New Restaurants collaboration with OpenTable’s The Chef’s Menu campaign.

Served tapas style for groups of two, guests can make reservations directly on OpenTable.

“It was great to finally be back in Spain this fall after a long hiatus,” says Shaun Layton, who co-owns ¿CóMO? Taperia with Frankie Harrington. “We spent a whole week eating and drinking in some of the best tapas bars in the region. From Sala de Despiece in Madrid, Bodegas Santa Cruz in Sevilla, the legendary El Faro in Cádiz, and La Tranca in Málaga. It was incredible. We’re excited to bring some of that inspiration back with us in this special menu.”

Taste Our Travels Menu for Two
$130 per pair
$50 beverage pairing per person (optional)

Marinated – 18 Month Manchego – Sevilla
Spanish Olive Oil

Pork Lomo “Chicharron” – Cádiz
Slowly Cooked Spiced Pork Neck

Pairing: Gonzales Byass Tio Pepe Fino ‘En Rama’ – Jerez 2020

Fried Bacalao – Madrid
Marinated and Fried Salt Cod

Clams in Vermut – Málaga
Vermut Blanco, Chili, Herbs

Pairing: Estrella Damm , Astobiza Txakoli de Álava 2020

Spanish Octopus – Madrid
Migas Crusted, Black Garlic, Muhamara Griega

Pairing: Callejuela ‘Las Mercedes’ Palomino – Jerez 2019

Fried Eggplant – Sevilla
Spiced Honey & Rosemary

Pork al Whisky – Sevilla
A La Plancha Con Whisky Sauce

Pairing: Cristo del Humilladero x Commando G ‘Laderas del Tiétar’ Garnacha – Madrid 2019

Queso Sorbeto – Madrid
Hazelnut oil, honey, bee pollen

Pairing: Rey Fernando de Castilla Cream Sherry

All Taste Our Travels seatings will be located at Como Taperia’s fun bar seats – a direct nod to the classic, centuries-old, standing room-only tapas bars in Barcelona’s Poble Sec or Madrid’s La Latina quarters with a cheeky and modern twist.

This limited dinner series runs Sundays to Thursdays, starting now until January 27, 2022. To book, please visit OpenTable.

For regular dining, ¿CóMO? Taperia is currently open seven days a week, from 4 p.m. Guests can walk-in or make reservations online via Resy. For more information, please visit www.comotaperia.com.

Como? Tapería
Neighbourhood: Main Street
209 East 7th Avenue | WEBSITE
Como? Tapería Announces New Multi-Course ‘Taste Our Travels’ Menu
Chef Damon Campbell Does ‘The Dishes’

There are 0 comments

Main Street

7 Places
Heads Up / Main Street

Sip, Shop and Stroll Main Street During the First Ever ‘Pleasant Pairings’ Event

Set the tone for the month of December by meandering up Main Street on December 1st, when seven neighbourhood shops will be paired with as many Naramata-based wine and liquor producers.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

COOL THINGS WE WANT // Pacific Rhythm’s ‘Sipping Wine Feeling Fine!’ T-Shirt

Meet our new favourite t-shirt, designed by the local record label in conjunction with Open Ferment Natural Wine Fair's first event.

Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD // Shira Blustein Talks Cookbook Creation, Punk Rock and Running a Restaurant

A fun and informative interview with the owner of Main Street's highly acclaimed vegetarian restaurants, Acorn and The Arbor.

Heads Up / Main Street

Get ‘Bitter Together’ at the 2021 Vancouver Radicchio Festival, Oct. 20th

Fans of vegetables (and vegetable puns) cannot miss out on the one-night-only tasting event, hosted by Main Street farm-to-table restaurant, Burdock & Co.

TBT / Main Street

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside the Mess That Would Eventually Become ‘The Arbor’

It's been five years since they first broke ground on The Acorn's casual cousin. Take a look inside its messy beginnings.

2 Places
Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Summer in a Bottle From Vancouver’s Own Penny Frances Apothecary

The new scents take us to late July strolls through the night gardens of Italian villas and to relaxed California patios...

Popular

13 Places
Heads Up

Our Guide to December’s Holiday Markets, Fairs and Pop-Ups, Mapped

A list designed for those, like us, who would rather opt out of the mall madness in favour of a more convivial and community-minded atmosphere when shopping this season...

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Take a Look Inside Zarak, Opening Soon in Mount Pleasant

7 Places
Heads Up / Main Street

Sip, Shop and Stroll Main Street During the First Ever ‘Pleasant Pairings’ Event

Set the tone for the month of December by meandering up Main Street on December 1st, when seven neighbourhood shops will be paired with as many Naramata-based wine and liquor producers.

Tea and Two Slices

On Gas Hoarding, House Hoarding and Finding A New Frequency.

8 Places
The Dishes / East Vancouver

Krampus Does ‘The Dishes’

Krampus takes some time away from his busy holiday schedule to retail his ideal day of eating and drinking in Vancouver, when he's in town.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

‘Lord Barley Corn’ Rises at Strange Fellows Brewing, Dec. 3rd

Community News

Lamb to Ewe Celebrates the Festive Season with 12 Days of Deals Throughout December

Community News / Fraserhood

‘Oh Carolina’ Hosting Wine Events Every Monday Night This Winter

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Catering’s Holiday Turkey To-Go Packages Are All Delicious Without the Mess and Stress