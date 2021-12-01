Como? Tapería Announces New Multi-Course ‘Taste Our Travels’ Menu

The Goods from Como? Tapería

Vancouver, BC | This winter, take a trip through Spain at Mount Pleasant’s award-winning ¿CóMO? Taperia (201 E 7th Ave) and experience an exclusive multi-course dinner inspired by the team’s recent trip to Madrid, Sevilla, Cadiz, Jerez, and Andalusia. Named Taste Our Travels, the special menu is available from now until January 27, 2022 and is part of enRoute’s Canada’s Best New Restaurants collaboration with OpenTable’s The Chef’s Menu campaign.

Served tapas style for groups of two, guests can make reservations directly on OpenTable.

“It was great to finally be back in Spain this fall after a long hiatus,” says Shaun Layton, who co-owns ¿CóMO? Taperia with Frankie Harrington. “We spent a whole week eating and drinking in some of the best tapas bars in the region. From Sala de Despiece in Madrid, Bodegas Santa Cruz in Sevilla, the legendary El Faro in Cádiz, and La Tranca in Málaga. It was incredible. We’re excited to bring some of that inspiration back with us in this special menu.”

Taste Our Travels Menu for Two

$130 per pair

$50 beverage pairing per person (optional)

Marinated – 18 Month Manchego – Sevilla

Spanish Olive Oil

Pork Lomo “Chicharron” – Cádiz

Slowly Cooked Spiced Pork Neck

Pairing: Gonzales Byass Tio Pepe Fino ‘En Rama’ – Jerez 2020

Fried Bacalao – Madrid

Marinated and Fried Salt Cod

Clams in Vermut – Málaga

Vermut Blanco, Chili, Herbs

Pairing: Estrella Damm , Astobiza Txakoli de Álava 2020

Spanish Octopus – Madrid

Migas Crusted, Black Garlic, Muhamara Griega

Pairing: Callejuela ‘Las Mercedes’ Palomino – Jerez 2019

Fried Eggplant – Sevilla

Spiced Honey & Rosemary

Pork al Whisky – Sevilla

A La Plancha Con Whisky Sauce

Pairing: Cristo del Humilladero x Commando G ‘Laderas del Tiétar’ Garnacha – Madrid 2019

Queso Sorbeto – Madrid

Hazelnut oil, honey, bee pollen

Pairing: Rey Fernando de Castilla Cream Sherry

All Taste Our Travels seatings will be located at Como Taperia’s fun bar seats – a direct nod to the classic, centuries-old, standing room-only tapas bars in Barcelona’s Poble Sec or Madrid’s La Latina quarters with a cheeky and modern twist.

This limited dinner series runs Sundays to Thursdays, starting now until January 27, 2022. To book, please visit OpenTable.

For regular dining, ¿CóMO? Taperia is currently open seven days a week, from 4 p.m. Guests can walk-in or make reservations online via Resy. For more information, please visit www.comotaperia.com.