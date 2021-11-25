Get Social for a Good Cause, at Eastside Studio’s ‘Thumbraiser’ Event on Nov. 28th

Looking for a good excuse to exercise your social skills this weekend? Consider this: Eastside Studios is throwing a fundraising party on Sunday night (November 28th, 6-10pm) for local DJ, advocate and animal-lover, Bella Sie, who recently lost part of their thumb while breaking up a dog fight.

The one-night-only ‘Thumbraiser’ event includes a drag show, vendors’ market and auction. Not to mention, it’s a welcome opportunity to connect with other good-hearted people, while helping out one valuable human being with their recovery, and supporting the local queer community, in the progress.

Are you sold yet? Then score your tickets (available on a sliding scale of $20-40 each) for Sunday’s ‘Thumbraiser’ here.

Not ready to face the crowds yet but still want to support the cause? Donations towards Bella’s new prosthetic thumb can also be made through their GoFundMe page.