Heads Up / East Vancouver

Get Social for a Good Cause, at Eastside Studio’s ‘Thumbraiser’ Event on Nov. 28th

Portrait

Looking for a good excuse to exercise your social skills this weekend? Consider this: Eastside Studios is throwing a fundraising party on Sunday night (November 28th, 6-10pm) for local DJ, advocate and animal-lover, Bella Sie, who recently lost part of their thumb while breaking up a dog fight.

The one-night-only ‘Thumbraiser’ event includes a drag show, vendors’ market and auction. Not to mention, it’s a welcome opportunity to connect with other good-hearted people, while helping out one valuable human being with their recovery, and supporting the local queer community, in the progress.

Are you sold yet? Then score your tickets (available on a sliding scale of $20-40 each) for Sunday’s ‘Thumbraiser’ here.

Not ready to face the crowds yet but still want to support the cause? Donations towards Bella’s new prosthetic thumb can also be made through their GoFundMe page.

Eastside Studios
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
550 Malkin Ave, Vancouver, BC V6A 3X2, Canada
Get Social for a Good Cause, at Eastside Studio’s ‘Thumbraiser’ Event on Nov. 28th
The Scout List, Vol. 539

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

COOL THINGS WE WANT // A Pair of Peated Whiskies from Odd Society Spirits

Count on the East Van distillery to keep our liquor cabinet well-stocked with irresistible - almost illicitly so - and out-of-the-ordinary bottles of booze.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

COOL THINGS WE WANT // Pacific Rhythm’s ‘Sipping Wine Feeling Fine!’ T-Shirt

Meet our new favourite t-shirt, designed by the local record label in conjunction with Open Ferment Natural Wine Fair's first event.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Glizzies, Nachos, Art and Sneakers: DownLow Team Takes on Convenience Store Culture On The Drive

Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD // Shira Blustein Talks Cookbook Creation, Punk Rock and Running a Restaurant

A fun and informative interview with the owner of Main Street's highly acclaimed vegetarian restaurants, Acorn and The Arbor.

Heads Up / Chinatown

The Chinatown Storytelling Centre Announces Their Much-Anticipated Opening Date

Years in the making, and offering over 100 different Chinese Canadian perspectives, the Centre will officially be open to the public on Saturday, November 6th.

Heads Up / East Vancouver

Kafka’s Coffee Announces New In-House Roasted Coffee Line-Up

After months of roasting on the sly out of the former Agro Roasters spot on Clark Drive, the local coffee chain is now ready to release their own line-up of single-origins and blends...

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 583

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from November 17 to November 23, 2021

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Heads Up / Gastown

Two Cool Closet Sales To Check Out in Gastown This Weekend

Kicking off Friday (Nov. 26th), One of a Few and The Block are hosting back-to-back used clothing shopping events - think discerningly cool and mostly small, independent brands (aka: the good stuff).

Heads Up / East Vancouver

Soak Up Summer Vibes at the Alternative Creations Gallery This Month

From October 22-24th check out “Endless, Numbered”, the new solo exhibit by Vancouver Island artist, Sally Podmore.

17 Places
Heads Up

Ten Films We Absolutely Need to See at This Year’s VIFF

VIFF is celebrating it's 40th birthday this year by inviting film-lovers back into theatres, as well as online via VIFF Connect.

Previous
The Sustainable and Delicious Alaskan Fish that Ocean Wise Recommends Eating This December
Next
Potluck Hawker Eatery Celebrates the Holiday Season with New Winter Crab Specials

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Gastown

Two Cool Closet Sales To Check Out in Gastown This Weekend

Kicking off Friday (Nov. 26th), One of a Few and The Block are hosting back-to-back used clothing shopping events - think discerningly cool and mostly small, independent brands (aka: the good stuff).

Heads Up

Five Reasons to Check Out the ‘Got Craft? Holiday Virtual Market’, Happening Until Nov. 28th

This year's online event features 75 local and Canadian vendors selling everything from animal-shaped treats to actual stuffed animals...plus less unusual suspects like handmade jewelry, art, clothing and more!

Heads Up / Squamish

Squamish’s Refresh Market Returns for a Special Ten Year Anniversary Edition This Weekend

Plan on hitting the road to Squamish this weekend for a special three-day-long birthday market, featuring 65 local vendors, Nov. 12-14th.

Heads Up / Chinatown

The Chinatown Storytelling Centre Announces Their Much-Anticipated Opening Date

Years in the making, and offering over 100 different Chinese Canadian perspectives, the Centre will officially be open to the public on Saturday, November 6th.