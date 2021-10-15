TRACK & FOOD // Talking Worker Shortages With James Iranzad and Ian Tostenson

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.



It’s in the news everywhere. Restaurants are hurting for workers. This issue isn’t new. It’s been a problem for years now. The pandemic only exacerbated things to an even more dire state. And what better way to discuss this issue than to bring on my good friend James Iranzad of Gooseneck Hospitality as well as one of my favourite guests from this past spring, the head of the BC Restaurants Association, Ian Tostenson.

Their expertise in this area with regards to government, policy, and as a restaurant owner in James’ case, real world specifics, gave them the type of working knowledge I was looking for. This conversation isn’t fun per se, but needed nonetheless. Both men provide candid thoughts and views on this matter, ones I’m confident you’ll definitely appreciate, regardless if you work in this industry or not. A worker shortage in the restaurant sector affects everyone. Solving this issue, if that is possible, will take big ideas and a change in perception. With this conversation we tried to tackle a few of them. I hope you enjoy.