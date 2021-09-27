Get Your Best Brew Percolating with Lineage Ceramics’ New Coffee Collection

The Goods from Lineage Ceramics

Vancouver, BC | Lineage Ceramics Coffee Collection was created with the intention of bringing our love of all things roasted, perked, and brewed together with irresistible drinkware that inspires moments of sharing over a cup of caffeine.

Developing a line of mugs and teacups to adequately express the love we have for a cleverly crafted roast has been a long-time dream for Lineage Ceramics founder, Shuobi Wu.

“Simply, I love coffee and the conversations that occur while drinking it. One thing that I instantly noticed about North American culture is how a brilliant roast will bring strangers from different parts of the city together. When designing the latest addition to Lineage Ceramics, I knew that I wanted to celebrate these moments with our new drinkware.” says Shuobi.

The 8oz Cappuccino Cup and Saucer Set is intended for starting your morning off right with an aromatic drip coffee or frothy macchiato. The wide-rimmed mug was designed to hold a strong black brew or to inspire the most intricate latte art. The saucer is the perfect size to hold your spoon after stirring in fresh milk or a crystallized sugar cube.



Created with the mid-morning buzz or late evening decompress in mind, our 3oz Espresso Cup is the perfect perk to any day. Like the Italians, we believe that every occasion is made for espresso. Taking care in its preparation, espresso is best consumed at home in a perfectly sized mug of its own, both alone or in good company before the day begins.

Both of these coffee vessels are sold in sets of four and are available in our signature glazes, Marshmallow White, Brandy Red, Blackberry & Aqua Grey. So you can match your current Lineage tableware, or mix it up with a complementary colour. As always, they’re durable, non-toxic, and dishwasher-safe.

We’re thrilled to release this collection, which is now available to shop on our website. Head here to create your perfect combination for the best brew.