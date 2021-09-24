Which Ocean Wise “Restorative Species” Seafood to Seek Out This October

The Goods from Ocean Wise

Vancouver, BC | Each month the Ocean Wise Seafood Program picks one seasonal item and explains what makes it a smart choice for seafood-lovers. In this edition, we focus on what’s available during the month of October…

Which seafood do you currently recommend?

Oysters, farmed off-bottom culture, globally.

What makes this particular item Ocean Wise?

Oysters are one of the most sustainable sources of protein because, as filter feeders, they survive off nutrients in the water column and require no other inputs to grow. They are one of the sources of zero-input protein when it comes to seafood. Oysters also filter and clean the waterways while they grow – improving water quality and clarity. Oysters are considered a “restorative species” because they actually improve the quality of the habitats they grow in. Oysters are also a unique opportunity for you to enjoy the taste of the sea where they were raised! We HIGHLY recommend you try different varieties back to back to truly enjoy the merrior experience!

Where to find them:

Check out the Ocean Wise Seafood partner map for an Ocean Wise partner near you!

What is Sustainable Seafood?

Ocean Wise Seafood® recommends both farmed and wild seafood options that follow these criteria: 1. Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.

2. Effective and adaptive management.

3. Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

About the Ocean Wise Seafood Program | The Ocean Wise Seafood Program, founded in 2005, was created to make it easy for everyone to choose sustainable seafood. With over 750 partners in more than 3,000 locations across Canada, we can all do our part to protect the long-term health of our oceans, lakes and rivers. Thanks to our national team of scientists as well as a global network of experts, our recommendations are based on the most up-to-date science.