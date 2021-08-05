Scout List, Vol. 580

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, August 5 – August 12 2021.

EXPLORE | A few days ago, the idea of a hike may have sounded far too hot and sticky. Temperatures are expected to drop over the next few days, so why not make the most of the cooler weather by getting outside to explore? We suggest taking a trip to the North Shore to visit Lighthouse Park (doable by car, bike or bus). Wander the trails for a few hours. Breathe deep breaths. There is nothing quite as restorative and grounding as time out to appreciate nature. Find out more.

Lighthouse Park Lighthouse Park | West Vancouver, Beacon Lane, West Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

ART | Time to see some art. Not sure if you are up for the full-on art scene? Possibly the least pretentious (and most fun) place to experience art in Vancouver is Slice of Life Gallery. This east side art-hub combines a cool-as-heck street front shop and a gallery space (slip up the stairs at the rear of the shop to check out the show). On the walls this week: Unfamiliar Landscapes: (colourful and abstract paintings, drawings, and collages “arranged in a way to address issues such as identity, loss of sense of oneself, chaos, and the ways in which we adapt to our environments”). Grab a free ticket here.

Slice of Life Gallery & Studios 1636 Venables Street) MAP

FILM | Looking for a little escapism? Film Noir might be the ticket! From our friends at The Cinematheque: “Vancouver’s most popular (and pessimistic) summer film series is back! Join us for 17 nights of downbeat, doom-laden, deliriously stylish cinema, as The Cinematheque once again celebrates the sleazy, sordid glories of classic American film noir.” Think Humphrey Bogart in In a Lonely Place, Barbara Stanwyck and Burt Lancaster in Sorry, Wrong Number, Alan Ladd and Veronica Lake in The Glass Key and many more dark and sexy reels. This year, The Film Noir Festival includes both ticketed seats in the theatre and online events. Find out more.

The Cinematheque 1131 Howe St. MAP

CATCHWEIGHT | What’s summer without fish n’ chips? Brought to you by the team at DownLow Chicken Shack, Catch Weight is all about local, sustainable fish ‘n chips and hot fish sandwiches. Bonus: it’s parked right outside a cocktail bar. How’s that for convenience? Just place your order, slip inside Resurrection Spirits to order a cocktail and when your food is ready, pick it up and enjoy. So easy! The truck is parked outside @resurrectionspirits Friday and Saturday from 5pm until 10! Find out more.

Resurrection Spirits 1672 Franklin St. MAP

BLACKBERRIES | The blackberry picking window is open, but not for much longer. Grab a bucket, put on long sleeves, find yourself a thicket and load up! Our spots are next to train tracks (careful), in empty lots, and in other wild, unkept spaces. Perfect for smoothies, crumbles, jams, or syrups for summer cocktails!

MURALS | The Vancouver Mural Festival kicks off this week. This year there will be 60 new murals hitting the walls in 11 Vancouver neighbourhoods. Expect guided tours, workshops, live events and BIG bright community building art. Visit the VMF website to game out the best way to take it all in. Details here.

CREATE! | The Eastside Culture Crawl Festival’s inaugural Create! Arts Festival is happening on August 21st and 22nd. Intended to forge and strengthen connections between the public and the local artist and maker community, the all-ages event has a program fully loaded with artist-led workshops covering a range of mediums – from linocut printmaking, wood-working and felting, to indigo dyeing, ceramics, beading, and even how to make up-cycled plastic objects and clothing. If art-making ‘en plein air’ sounds up your alley, then definitely take advantage of Saturday’s outdoors schedule at Woodland Park. Alternatively, Sunday’s classes will be going down at various spaces across East Van. Pre-registration is required and class sizes are being kept small, so we’re giving you plenty of heads up. Find out more.

Sat & Sun | Various times and locations | $0-25 per person.

KICK BACK | This fine weather isn’t going to stick around forever. It’s a good idea to get out there and do as much outdoor relaxing as possible. Extra points if you can bring some friends along for the ride! Don’t make it complicated, just call up a pal and suggest a cold beer and catch-up and get started. For a list of potential locations to meet for said beer, check out Scout’s Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver. If you’re looking to add a hotdog to the situation, we suggest snagging a seat at the sweet outdoor patio area at Superflux.

Superflux Beer Company 505 Clark Dr. MAP

PLAN | I feel less inclined to take trips to the grocery store in the summer, but I love all the tasty seasonal things to eat. Decadent solution: Fresh Roots Backyard Dinner! A fundraiser that supports SOYL (Sustainable Opportunities Youth Leadership) program, which engages and empowers youth to learn about working together to grow food, the Backyard Dinner is a farm-to-table themed ‘summer harvest box’ filled with everything you’ll need to create a beautiful summertime meal at home, including flowers and drinks for the full experience. Extra bonus: minimal assembly required. Dinner for two ($160) can be purchased on the event page. Be sure to order by August 13th. Pick up will be August 18th (3-7pm) at the Italian Cultural Centre.

Italian Cultural Centre 3075 Slocan St. MAP

NOURISH | Can’t wait for farm fresh food? As always, the weekend is a good time to connect with farmers and friends at the Farmers Market. Take full advantage of summer produce – grab your best reusable shopping bag and fill it to the brim with tasty salad greens, fresh blueberries, perfect plums, and as many peaches as you can handle… this month is brimming with fresh fruits and vegetables (not to mention cheeses, artisan breads, preserves, honey, wild salmon, cookies, pies, eggs and pickles. Support the people who grow our food! Find out more.

Downtown Farmers Market | Wednesdays | 2 - 6pm 750 Hornby St. MAP

False Creek Farmers Market | Thursdays | 2 - 6pm Concord Community Park MAP

Riley Park Farmers Market | Saturdays | 10am - 2:30pm Riley Park, East 30th Avenue, Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

Trout Lake Farmers Market | Saturdays | 9am - 2pm East 13th & Lakewood Dr., Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

West End Farmers Market | Saturdays | 9am - 2pm 1100 Comox St. (btw. Bute & Thurlow) MAP

Kitsilano Farmers Market | Sundays | 9:30am - 2:30pm Kitsilano Community Centre, Larch Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP