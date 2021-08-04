Torafuku Presents Bright and Bold Anniversary Offerings With Gratitude

The GOODS from Torafuku

Vancouver, BC | After a most challenging year, Torafuku launches a lineup of must-try offerings to celebrate the restaurant’s 6th anniversary. Diners can enjoy a value-packed Happy Hour and a showstopping menu that highlights the team’s celebrated talents of presenting a balanced multi-course experience full of unique flavour combinations and surprises. The offerings will be available from August 4-29.

“We’ve always celebrated our anniversary and have always felt very grateful for the amazing support from our customers. This year, we are of course, especially thankful, and with things starting to seem a bit more normal, we’re really excited to celebrate,” shares owner Steve Kuan.

Anniversary Happy Hour | August 4-29

Wednesday – Sunday, 3:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Torafuku team shows thanks with an extra happy Happy Hour lineup.

– $3.00 off select cocktails.

– $3.00 off all wines, $2.00 off all beers.

– $2.00 off all appetizers.

An all-new anniversary cocktail has been curated, the summer-perfect Sake G&T will be $14.00, also $3.00 off during Happy Hour. Happy Hour menu can be viewed here.

Anniversary Dinner Menu | August 4-29

Wednesday – Sunday, 5:30 pm – close

Torafuku’s seven-course Anniversary Dinner Menu features an array of seasonally inspired plates that display a unique mashup of international techniques and flavours. The meal comes with an assortment of starters and salads followed by customer’s choice of Brome Lake Roast Duck with chili lime vinaigrette, Steelhead En Papillote with green curry, or 24-Hour Short Rib with unagi glaze.

Other highlights include: the Heirloom Tomato and Peach Salad, a perfect summer offering bursting with juicy peaches, flavour-packed tomatoes, burrata, lemon vinaigrette, mint and candied walnut; an incredibly crispy plate of BC Sable Fish collars with malt vinegar powder and tartar sauce presents a fun take on a fish n’ chips; and the umami-packed Magic Mushrooms wrapped in pleasantly chewy hand made and seared Korean rice cakes, yuzu tamari, brown butter and house made ricotta.

To finish, patrons will have the choice of either a BC Strawberry Tart with yogurt, honey, chervil or a Basque Cheesecake dressed with a yuzu and BC blueberry compote.

The tasting menu is available for $60.00 per guest, a minimum party of two is required to book. The full menu can be viewed here.

A slightly adjusted version of the menu will also be available to-go. Details to-go menu can be viewed here.

ABOUT TORAFUKU | Meaning “lucky tiger” in Japanese, Torafuku is nestled on the border of Vancouver’s historic Chinatown at 958 Main Street, offering elevated Asian cuisine by Le Tigre food truck owner Steve Kuan. Designed for sharing, the casual and inventive menu explores the borders of pan-Asian food with classical French and Italian influences. Dishes are playful in spirit and serious in execution, delivering vibrant interpretations of flavours traditionally found in Japanese, Taiwanese, Korean, and Vietnamese cuisine. Every plate features seasonal ingredients sourced straight from local farmers. For more information, please visit torafuku.ca.