Foreign Intelligence Briefs

What Would Happen If an American President Authorized a Nuclear Missile Attack

Portrait

(via) In this short video a guide at Arizona’s Titan Missile Museum Tour walks visitors through the exacting procedures for when an American president orders a nuclear missile launch.

At the Titan Missile Museum, near Tucson, Arizona, visitors journey through time to stand on the front line of the Cold War. This preserved Titan II missile site, officially known as complex 571-7, is all that remains of the 54 Titan II missile sites that were on alert across the United States from 1963 to 1987.

This one-of-a kind museum gives visitors a rare look at the technology used by the United States to deter nuclear war. What was once one of America’s most top secret places is now a National Historic Landmark, fulfilling its new mission of bringing Cold War history to life for millions of visitors from around the world.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Diner / East Vancouver

‘Oh Carolina’ Now Open in East Van

The new cafe and corner store from the crew at Gooseneck Hospitality softly launched over the weekend.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown East Side

Remembering the Downtown Eastside’s Short-Lived Asian-American BBQ Restaurant

Opened by the award-winning Campagnolo crew in 2011, The Fat Dragon lasted just nine months at 566 Powell Street.

Intelligence Briefs

On Serving Booze in the Dark Again and Struggling to Staff Up for Summer

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia sees case counts drop and the city waiving patio permit fees.

Tea and Two Slices

On Street Preachers Being Jerks and Tiny Violins for Vancouver’s Wealthiest Whiners

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds beavers making mischief and rich folks whining about taxes.

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Tickets for St. Lawrence’s New Provence-Inspired July Menu Now Available

Previous
The Ellis Launches New Menu Just in Time to Celebrate Summer and BC’s Restart Plan
Next
On Street Preachers Being Jerks and Tiny Violins for Vancouver’s Wealthiest Whiners

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

See more from Foreign Intelligence Briefs
Foreign Intelligence Briefs

Danish Vikings Discuss the Value of Wearing Helmets in This Clever Public Safety Ad

Just before sailing to England for a violent raid, a Viking leader is reminded by his community to protect his head.

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

What Would Happen if the Yellowstone Super Volcano Erupted Tomorrow?

It's blown before and it will blow again. We don't know when, but we know where, and it's a little close for comfort.

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

Gang Releases Over 1,000 Cockroaches In Taipei Restaurant During Dinner Rush

Police say members of Taiwan's Bamboo Union crime ring did the dirty deed at Taipei's G House restaurant over an unpaid debt.

Foreign Intelligence Briefs / New York

VIDEO // A Day in the Life of a Chef at New York’s Michelin-Starred Jeju Noodle Bar

Poking chopsticks through a hot layer of wagyu beef to get at some ramyun noodles is what we'd like to be doing right now...