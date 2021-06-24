What Would Happen If an American President Authorized a Nuclear Missile Attack

(via) In this short video a guide at Arizona’s Titan Missile Museum Tour walks visitors through the exacting procedures for when an American president orders a nuclear missile launch.

At the Titan Missile Museum, near Tucson, Arizona, visitors journey through time to stand on the front line of the Cold War. This preserved Titan II missile site, officially known as complex 571-7, is all that remains of the 54 Titan II missile sites that were on alert across the United States from 1963 to 1987.

This one-of-a kind museum gives visitors a rare look at the technology used by the United States to deter nuclear war. What was once one of America’s most top secret places is now a National Historic Landmark, fulfilling its new mission of bringing Cold War history to life for millions of visitors from around the world.