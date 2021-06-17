TBT / Main Street

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside the Mess That Would Eventually Become ‘The Arbor’

Portrait

L t R: Paul McCloskey, chef Rob Clarke, Scott Lewis and Shira Blustein.

For this edition of #ThrowbackThursday we go back exactly five years to the summer day when we first paid a visit to The Arbor construction site.

Time flies when you’re flipping great veggie burgers and dunking delicious fries! I remember this day well, back in June, 2016, when the gang from The Acorn showed me around their new spot just a few doors north of their higher end original. The casual restaurant wouldn’t open for several months (November, 2016), but at this point just the idea of The Arbor‘s simple meatless concept thrilled me as something the neighbourhood could really sink its teeth into. Here are my notes from the time, plus a gallery of photographs…

Shira Blustein and Scott Lewis, owners of the award-winning Acorn vegetarian restaurant on Main Street, have joined forces with former Farmer’s Apprentice frontman and wine guy Paul McCloskey to secure chef Wayne Martin’s old Crave on Main address (3941 Main St.). It will be the home of their latest effort, The Arbor.

They’ve only just taken possession of the seemingly cursed 1,000 sqft space (most recent iterations include Kitchen On Main, Pop-Up Kitchen, Tapas 23 — they fell in a blur, so forgive me if I got any of those names wrong), and I trust that they’re the solid, reliable crew that this spot has been waiting for. They have the requisite experience and reputation, plus a really solid-sounding concept.

The Arbor, I was told during a walk-through of the space last week, will see classic, always familiar comfort foods done up fast without meat. It will be similar to The Acorn next door in that chef Robert Clarke’s artfully inventive streak can’t be helped, but it will satisfy more traditional, casual cravings like Mac & Cheese or a vegetarian Big Mac-style double decker burger. Given that the future of The Acorn will now be forever tied to The Arbor, don’t expect them to skimp on quality ingredients. These guys are nothing if not adamant about local, seasonal, organic sourcing. They’ll be baking their own breads, and there will be gluten-free and vegan options for everything.

Setting it even farther apart from its sister restaurant is that fact that The Arbor will be open for quick counter-service lunches in addition to sit-down dinners. Further, the new restaurant will boast 28 outdoors seats — that’s 8 on the sidewalk-facing deck (through swing-up/down garage door frontage) and another 20 tucked away in the rear hideaway (the one gorgeous constant about this address has always been its back patio). Oh, if you’re unfamiliar with what an arbor is, it is a leafy, shady recess formed by tree branches, shrubs, etc.” Quite fitting, don’t you think?

  • IMG_8823
  • IMG_8874
  • IMG_8887
  • IMG_8872
  • IMG_8876
  • IMG_8870
  • IMG_8871
  • IMG_8886
  • IMG_8884
  • IMG_8877
  • IMG_8878
  • IMG_8883
  • IMG_8882
  • IMG_8880
  • IMG_8879
  • IMG_8893
  • IMG_8890
  • IMG_8865
  • IMG_8896
Arbor
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3941 Main St. | 604-620-3256 | WEBSITE
Five Years Ago This Week, Inside the Mess That Would Eventually Become ‘The Arbor’
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Main Street

2 Places
Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Summer in a Bottle From Vancouver’s Own Penny Frances Apothecary

The new scents take us to late July strolls through the night gardens of Italian villas and to relaxed California patios...

How To Cook Vancouver / Main Street

We Tried to Make Trafiq’s Decadent ‘Chunky Monkey’ at Home

Though easy enough, this recipe does require some forethought due to the lengthy chill time before and after baking.

You Need To Try This / Main Street

You Need to Try This Schnitzel Sandwich on a Beer Mustard Wiped Pretzel Bun

Ordering a simple dish in a high end restaurant might feel basic, but it's always fun to see how talented chefs tackle the ordinary.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Exotic Take-Home Cocktails From the Shameful Tiki Room

The good folks at Main Street's currently hamstrung Shameful Tiki Room are jarring up mixes for Navy Grogs and more...

Patio City / Main Street

PATIO CITY // Slow Sipping and People Watching on Old Bird’s Main Street Perch

This 15 seat, partially sheltered and shaded patio sees six well-spaced tables enclosed along a busy block of Main Street.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

COOL THING WE WANT // Downlow’s Guinness Cheddar-Draped St. Patrick’s Day Cheeseburger

The special Downlow burger also features Blackmail Stout Beer mustard, bacon braised cabbage and a 1/3 lb dry-aged beef patty.

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On Sidewalk Patios Forever and the Subtle Art of Telling Bad Customers to F-Off

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia likes them apples and welcomes new cash for strapped restaurants.

Tea and Two Slices

On Paying More For Parking and Finding Out That Actual People Live in Coal Harbour

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds overgrown grass and sculpture drawing NIMBY fire.

Community News / West End

Beetbox Celebrates International Burger Day With New ‘Beeg Mac’ Burger Feature

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside ‘Giovane Bacaro’

The new day and night caffe and restaurant from Kitchen Table Restaurants officially opens Thursday, June 10th.

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Previous
Hy’s Steakhouse Celebrates Father’s Day with Special Steak Dinner for Four
Next
Chef Chris Lam Reopens East Van’s Straight & Marrow With Ambitious New Menu

TBT

See more from TBT
TBT / Chinatown

Exactly Five Years Ago, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Softly Opened in Chinatown

These photos were taken the night of the Japanese-Italian inspired restaurant's first friends and family service in late April, 2016.

TBT / East Vancouver

Five Years Ago in East Van, Patiently Awaiting the Arrival of Really Good Pie

The new Pie Shoppe address allowed for more room and natural light, not to mention the ability to actually seat guests.

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago Today, Inside the Beginnings of Nightingale Restaurant

I remember being floored by the sheer size of the project, which loomed more like a cathedral ruin than a restaurant.

TBT / Gastown

Seven Years Ago Today, Awaiting the Launch of Gastown’s Short-Lived Blacktail Florist

I remember this walkabout very well, mostly because of how convinced I was of the likely success of the place. Alas, no.