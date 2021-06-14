Beer Brief, Vol. 49

The Beer Brief is a round-up of all the local beer news and events we think you should know about. Got news brewing? Send it to thalia [at] scoutmagazine.ca and we’ll do our best to include it!

BEER-ISH | Hot on the heels of Strange Fellows’ recent foray into wine-in-a-can, Steamworks Brewing has announced their own respective wine venture, with the release of a brand new Piquette. If you’re not familiar with the style, a ‘piquette’ is a wine beverage made using byproducts of the winemaking process, that would otherwise usually go to waste. The result is a supremely refreshing, fizzy quaff with a low ABV akin to beer (in this case, 6.2%). The Steamworks Piquette is made with locally grown Viognier and Cabernet Franc pomace, wild fermented, and bottle conditioned with Fraser Valley Honey and culture. Keep an eye out for bottles of the stuff, hitting local liquor store shelves beginning on Monday, June 14th (today).

Steamworks 375 Water St. MAP

Steamworks Brewery & Taproom (Burnaby) 3845 William St., Burnaby MAP

POP UP | East Van’s new Vennie’s Sub Shop is now popping up at three different breweries around Vancouver. In addition to Strange Fellows Brewing and Powell Brewery, Vennie’s is also currently slinging a selection of their subs/buns (including a vegan option) out of North Van’s House of Funk all June long. Only a very limited amount of the sandwiches will be available daily though, and Vennie’s has already gained quite a cult following…so if you want to soak up your beers with something super yummy, you’ll probably have to act fast.

Strange Fellows Brewing 1345 Clark Dr. MAP

Powell Brewery 1357 Powell St. MAP

House of Funk 350 Esplanade East MAP

BEER-WICH | And while we’re on the theme of beer and sandwiches, have you tried Fridge Magnet’s ice cream version made with Brassneck‘s ‘Killjoy’ stout? If not, then you’d better beetle on over to the Main Street brewery ASAP and raid their mini-freezer before the hot and sunny weather returns later this week.

Brassneck Brewery 2148 Main St. MAP

NEW NEW WEST | In case you missed it, New West is now officially park-drinking friendly! At least it is in certain areas of seven city parks, from 11am until dusk. To make it easy, local brewery Steel & Oak have designed their very own ‘The S&O Guide to Licensed Parks in New West’, which is available to download here. In related news: Maple Ridge is definitely not.

Steel & Oak Brewing Co. 1319 Third Ave. MAP

IRISH HEATHER | This past weekend marked the official reopening of the Irish Heather Shebeen in their new Chinatown location, on Georgia Street, and just in time for the easing of drink- and dine-in restrictions. Celebratory pints are definitely in order! Find out more.

Irish Heather Shebeen 246 East Georgia St. MAP

7 YEARS OF BEERS | Happy 7th birthday to Dageraad Brewing! It’s been a beat since the Burnaby brewery celebrated their anniversary back in mid-May, but bottles of their ‘Seven’ anniversary saison are still lurking in some private liquor stores, as well as being available to order directly from the brewery here. And while you’re at it, you might as well stock up on cans of the supremely sessionable ‘Burnabarian’ table beer, which is an excellent friend for cheese and bread, and all manner of picnic provisions.

Dageraad Brewing 3191 Thunderbird Cres. MAP

MORE BIRTHDAY BEERS | Further congrats to New West’s Another Beer Company who marked their 2nd year milestone on June 1st (there’s still time to enter their honorary giveaway here). Cheers also to Slackwater Brewing in Penticton who celebrated two years this past weekend. That certainly calls for a ‘Party Wave’ Hazy Pale Ale, or four!

Another Beer Company #11 - 30 Capilano Way MAP

Slackwater Brewing 218 Martin St, Penticton, BC V2A 5K3 MAP

LAGER | Searching for a fun new summer go-to beer? This might be it: Strathcona Beer Company‘s ‘Strath Lager’ comes in a colour coded sixpack that’s good-looking, thirst-quenching, and handy for making sure that others in your beer-drinking bubble keep their paws off your can!

Strathcona Beer Company 895 East Hastings Street, Vancouver BC MAP

BEER ATLAS | Now that COVID case numbers are falling and restrictions are easing, maybe you’re feeling inspired to expand your beer-drinking radius slightly beyond Vancouver? Check out the latest additions to Scout’s ‘Craft Beer Atlas’: Studio Brewing in South Burnaby and downtown Chilliwack’s new mom-and-pop brewery, Bricklayer Brewing.

Studio Brewing 5792 Beresford St. MAP

Bricklayer Brewing #101 - 46126 Yale Rd. MAP

TO MARKET | The Summer Farmers Markets are in full swing! And that means that you can now shop for your beer ‘en plein air’, along with all sorts of other locally grown and made goodies. This season’s brewery vendors include Luppolo, Superflux, Mariner and Dageraad. Track them down by checking out their market schedules using the Vancouver Farmers Market website here. | Various times and locations.