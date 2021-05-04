‘The Farmhouse’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The team behind Ancora, Cibo, Uva and Red Card are opening a new Italian farm-to-table concept in Mt. Pleasant called The Farmhouse.

The new lunch and dinner restaurant is tucked away on the short block of East 10th Avenue behind Kingsgate Mall on the main floor of a restored old house, the top floors of which are destined to become short term rentals. Owned by the Viaggio Hospitality Group, the lot includes a backyard that will soon be transformed into a secluded patio space and herb garden.

Showing me around yesterday was the Viaggio’s new corporate chef, Alessandro Vianello (previously of Kitchen Table Restaurants). The space looked to be just over 2,000 sqft, which gives The Farmhouse some 60 seats to play with, including 4 at the short service bar and open kitchen. As you can see from the images below it looks to be nearly finished with plenty of wooden furnishings and agricultural motifs mixing cozy, rustic and clean. It’s been that way for about six months now. (Covid-19 and its shutdowns don’t respect restaurant opening timelines!)

Vianello says the concept will be casual Italian — more north than south. When asked to pin it further using other Vancouver restaurants as guides, he quickly replied “Think Wildebeest meets Ask For Luigi meets Farmers Apprentice.” To me, that means local and seasonal ingredients unpretentiously expressed on menus that change often in a casual environment overseen by people who know what they’re doing.

Sounds good, right? Despite appearing imminent, Vianello says they’re still taking their time. Staffing is only just beginning now as they eye a July/August launch. Take a closer look inside and out…