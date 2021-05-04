Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

‘The Farmhouse’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Portrait

The team behind Ancora, Cibo, Uva and Red Card are opening a new Italian farm-to-table concept in Mt. Pleasant called The Farmhouse.

The new lunch and dinner restaurant is tucked away on the short block of East 10th Avenue behind Kingsgate Mall on the main floor of a restored old house, the top floors of which are destined to become short term rentals. Owned by the Viaggio Hospitality Group, the lot includes a backyard that will soon be transformed into a secluded patio space and herb garden.

Showing me around yesterday was the Viaggio’s new corporate chef, Alessandro Vianello (previously of Kitchen Table Restaurants). The space looked to be just over 2,000 sqft, which gives The Farmhouse some 60 seats to play with, including 4 at the short service bar and open kitchen. As you can see from the images below it looks to be nearly finished with plenty of wooden furnishings and agricultural motifs mixing cozy, rustic and clean. It’s been that way for about six months now. (Covid-19 and its shutdowns don’t respect restaurant opening timelines!)

Vianello says the concept will be casual Italian — more north than south. When asked to pin it further using other Vancouver restaurants as guides, he quickly replied “Think Wildebeest meets Ask For Luigi meets Farmers Apprentice.” To me, that means local and seasonal ingredients unpretentiously expressed on menus that change often in a casual environment overseen by people who know what they’re doing.

Sounds good, right? Despite appearing imminent, Vianello says they’re still taking their time. Staffing is only just beginning now as they eye a July/August launch. Take a closer look inside and out…

  • IMG_1043
  • 51155586312_0f7c54f7dc_k
  • IMG_7673
  • IMG_7674
  • IMG_7669
  • IMG_7676
  • IMG_1679
  • IMG_7668
  • IMG_1686
  • IMG_1038
The Farmhouse
Neighbourhood: Mt. Pleasant
352 East 10th Ave. (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
‘The Farmhouse’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

There are 2 comments

Mt. Pleasant

Seen In Vancouver / Mt. Pleasant

This Mt. Pleasant Restaurant Features ‘Sadio’, the ‘World’s Saddest Patio’

Most nearby restaurants were allowed temporary patio permits. Wallflower was denied theirs, but it hasn't broken their spirit.

You Need To Try This / Mt. Pleasant

You Need to Try One of These ‘Pivot’ Double Cheeseburgers From Como Taperia

These beautiful things come loaded with melted American cheese, housemade pickles and a quindilla-spiced Big Mac sauce.

Cool Things We Want / Mt. Pleasant

We Want to Deck Ourselves Out In the New ‘Antisocial Flower Shop’ Merch

The latest drop is a stylish nod to the emergence of springtime and owner Michelle Pezel's other venture, Valley Bud Flower Farms.

Restaurant Graveyard / Mt. Pleasant

Remembering East Broadway’s Peruvian-Inspired House of Good Times and Pisco Sours

It's been a year since the closure of Mt. Pleasant's Chicha restaurant, but its memory persists for good reason.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Kin Kao Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Though this Kin Kao will share plenty of DNA with the Commercial Drive location, the menu will be very different.

View From Your Window / Mt. Pleasant

The View From Your Window #248

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / South Granville

This Was Once Upon a Time Vancouver’s Most Popular Restaurant Chain

The Aristocratic was well known for its cheap burgers, neon signage and 'Risty' character sporting a top hat and monocle.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

‘The Farmhouse’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Expect casual Italian menus that change often in a casual environment overseen by people who know what they're doing.

Smoke Breaks

How High Could You Jump on the Different Worlds of Our Solar System?

Planning a trip to Mars or Mercury when the travel restrictions ease up? Keep in mind that gravity won't be the same.

7 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Another Five Outdoor Spaces to Enjoy During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

For the latest edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.

Intelligence Briefs

On Letting the Air Out of Pop-Ups and Anticipating the Return of Indoor Dining

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds free food pantries and politicians being mean to food trucks.

Previous
Ancora and Cibo Honouring Mother’s Day With New Menus, Cocktail Specials and More
Next
Celebrate Mom With Popina Canteen’s Epic Whole Fried-Chicken Family Feast

Opening Soon

See more from Opening Soon
Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’

Sean Heather will launch his combined Irish Heather and Shebeen Whisky Bar concept at E. Georgia St. next month.

Opening Soon / Downtown

OPENING SOON // A Look Inside Miantiao

We sneak a peek inside the new 180-seat restaurant project from the crew that gave us Ask For Luigi and Pourhouse.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Kitchen Table Restaurants Announces New Venetian-Inspired ‘Giovane Bacaro’ Concept

The new project joins KT's other restaurants, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Ask For Luigi, Di Beppe and Farina a Legna.