Vancouver’s Best DIY Resources, Mapped

Not sure what to do with your slowly accumulating “circuit breaker” boredom? Why not channel it into some new projects? Here are the resources we use to stay equipped with practical tools, knowledge and inspiration…

Blim Chinatown 115 E. Pender St. MAP

Screenprinting supplies and in-depth workshops led by Blim director Yuriko Igo are ongoing, and available in-person at their Chinatown location, as well as online. Also: Blim offers 24-hour button making machine rentals and button parts for purchase – a great way to spend a rainy day! Get details and sign up for spring classes here.

Collage Collage Main Street 3697 Main St. MAP

DIY definitely doesn’t have age restrictions. Case in point: the wonderful Collage Collage on Main Street is full of supplies, kits and online classes for all your family friendly crafty activities. Find out more.

Dress Sew Downtown 337 W Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1H6 MAP

Need a ribbon, a zipper, a bobbin, or a button? Dress Sew can sort you out. Somewhat like a grocery store for sewers, this Vancouver institution has isle after isle of every kind of textile, as well as decorations, notions and tools. Find out more.

Hand Eye Design Ceramics Chinatown 112 E Hastings MAP

Registration for spring pottery classes is now open! Classes for wheel throwing, hand building and glazing, suitable for beginner to intermediate level students. Find out more.

Figaro's Garden East Vancouver 1896 Victoria Dr, Vancouver, BC V5N 4K2 MAP

Ready to start a garden but not sure what kind of soil to source, what vegetables to plant or how to pull it together? The fine folks at Figaro’s Garden have everything from dirt and seeds to planters and pots, plus staff have a crazy amount of garden-based wisdom to share. Pro tip: this Victoria Drive shop is a very popular destination on weekends, if you can swing a mid-week visit you may have better line-up luck.

The Learnary East Vancouver 2643 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5K 1Z5 MAP

Got a niggling interest that you want to indulge, or just a persisting general curiosity? From mathematics to printmaking, embroidery to model making – The Learnery’s got it all. Also cool: pique your curiosity and re-engage with the world around you with one of The Learnary’s themed ‘Boxes of Curious Noticing‘. Find out more.

Maiwa Supply False Creek 1663 Duranleau St. MAP

Located in the Net Loft on Granville Island, Maiwa’s supply store will get you sorted for all of your textile related projects, including a rainbow selection of natural dyes and yarns, and kits for everything from indigo and Shibori, to Mendhi, tie-dye and wood block printing. Also: head to the Maiwa School of Textiles for free online tutorials, and to sign up for one of their intensive workshops (registration for workshops beginning in June 2021 opens on May 3rd). Find out more.

Rath Art Supplies Main Street 2412 Main St. MAP

For a carefully curated selection of quality art supplies, hit up Rath at its original Main Street location, and scope out the rotating display of locally made art in the window for extra inspiration. Find out more.

Regional Assembly of Text Main Street 3934 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5V 3P2 MAP

Everybody loves mail! That’s probably why the Regional Assembly of Text’s Letter Writing Club has been holding strong for more than a decade. Whilst Covid-19 restrictions on gathering persist, check out their Instagram for prompts for your next correspondence. Also: stationery supplies galore to inspire all sorts of other handwritten and hand drawn activities. Find out more.

The Soap Dispensary & Kitchen Staples Main Street 3718 Main St. MAP

Vancouver’s OG refill store is the place to stock up on ingredients and tools for various apothecary/self-care and kitchen experiments, spring cleaning projects, and snacks to keep you fuelled while you’re at it…plus much, much more. Find out more.

Thingery Commercial Drive 1445 McLean Dr. MAP

A community of borrowing libraries located in various locations across Vancouver neighbourhoods, each individual Thingery is self-service and stocked with a unique, community sourced inventory of everything from musical instruments to sports equipment. Find out more.

Vancouver Hack Space Commercial Drive 1601 Venables St. MAP

Got a more elaborate project in mind? East Van’s collective-run Hack Space is stocked with the tools and machinery – from 3-D printers to laser cutters, sewing machines, electronics, woodworking and metalworking machines, and more – plus the space to to make it happen. Work your way up through the VHS membership ranks to gain 24/7 key-holding access. Find out more.

Vancouver Tool Library Commercial Drive 3448 Commercial St. MAP

Got a project in mind but lacking all the proper tools to do it? Before you hit the hardware store (or make excuses), considering becoming a member the Vancouver Tool Library. The VTL has an inventory of over 1000 tools available to borrow for a super reasonable annual membership rate. Find out more.

Urban Source Main Street 3126 Main St. MAP

For unexpected and unique art materials, Main Street’s long-standing Urban Source is a must stop. A regularly replenished emporium of all manner of crafty things (many available in bulk), sourced from local manufacturers, and great for inspiring collage-making, decorations, and more. Find out more.

Wicks + Wax Burnaby 2565 Eastbrook Pkwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 5W2 MAP

From honeycomb sheets and candle molds to delightful scents and colourful dyes, Wicks and Wax is a local purveyor of everything you need to get the job done. Order online for contactless pick-up. Want to browse in person? Hours are Mon-Fri 9-5:30, Saturday 9-1, and closed Sunday with a maximum of 6 people in the store at a time. Find out more.