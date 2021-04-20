Back to: TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Memphis Blues, Chez Christophe, Miku, Minami and Gyoza Bar
In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.
Take-out has become a coping mechanism for diners and restaurants, helping both endure the long, dark weirdness of 2020. Over the months to come — in the stressed out space between today’s bubbles and tomorrow’s vaccines — Take This Out will focus on the delicious things we can all take home.

Memphis Feast Platter

We kick things off with Memphis Blues BBQ

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Memphis Feast Platter. All your favourite low and slow smoked meats with our famous southern BBQ sides.

Available: Everyday

Where to order it: Order from us directly at www.memphisbluesbbq.com or via Doordash and UberEats.

Memphis Blues BBQ 1342 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3X6 MAP
Dark Chocolate Coffee ‘Gateau de Voyage’

Next, we sweeten things up with Chez Christophe Chocolaterie

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Gateau de Voyage (Travel Cake). Our travel cakes are a new item in our lineup and have been quite popular thus far. It comes in a gift box, does not need to be refrigerated and has a long shelf life. We will have alternating flavours for our Travel Cakes. At the moment, we are offering a Dark Chocolate Coffee edition.

Where to order it: This current flavour is available for walk-ins / take-out only.

Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie  4717 Hastings St., Burnaby MAP
Chez Christophe (White Rock) 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock MAP
Hamani Temaki Kit

Moving along to Miku Restaurant

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Limited-time Hanami Temaki Kit – a beautiful bento kit to be enjoyed under the flowering cherry blossom trees. Created by chef Kazuhiro Hayashi, it features a Sakura Chirashi of sakura denu-pink sushi rice, sockeye salmon, ikura, hamachi, maguro, ebi, shiso, shiitake mushrooms, and is served with nori and sides. Guests can also sample the accompanying chicken nanban and ebi fritters in the kit.

Available: Until April 30th.

Where to order it: Order via Tock (1 day notice required).

Miku Restaurant 70-200 Granville St. MAP
Strawberry Sakekasu Mousse

Next up is Minami

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Limited-time Strawberry Sakekasu Mousse (for sakura season). This beautiful cherry blossom-inspired dessert features pistachio sponge, strawberry kiwi salsa, azuki yōkan, kinako crumble, and cherry strawberry sorbet. (Note: currently ice cream is not included in take-out orders.)

Available: Until April 30th.

Where to order it: Order via UberEats.

Minami 1118 Mainland St. MAP
Chicken Menchi Bento

Finally, we round this edition up with Gyoza Bar

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Limited-time Chicken Menchi Bento (for sakura season). Executive Chef Woo Jin of Gyoza Bar has put together a special Chicken Menchi Katsu Bento To-Go ($11.50), which is excellent for a spring picnic under the blooming cherry blossom trees. It includes the signature Marukatsu-style Chicken Menchi Katsu, green salad, sliced cabbage with basil pesto, steamed rice, and Sakuramochi – Sakura-leaf wrapped mochi with azuki bean paste – for a post-meal confection.

Available: Until April 30th.

Where to order it: Order via UberEats or Tock.

Gyoza Bar 622 West Pender St. MAP

