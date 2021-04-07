Spaced

SPACED // Tiny ‘Nature Villa’ in the Woods

Portrait

Photography by Tonu Tunnel

With our cities now so laughably unaffordable, thousands of British Columbians are stuck imagining wonderful homes instead of living in them. Spaced is a record of our minds wandering the world of architecture and design, up and away from the unrewarding realities of shoebox condos, dark basement suites, sweet f~ck all on Craigslist and three levels of government that couldn’t give a damn.

(via) I’m not sure what we wouldn’t do to have this small ash wood and glass cabin transported from Estonia to a tract of forested land somewhere close (enough) to Vancouver. It’s very simple and functional, and though lacking a kitchen we wouldn’t mind regularly cooking with a propane stove or over a fire nearby just so we could sleep in that bed and hang on that rooftop deck. Designed by b210 architects at the edge of a bog, the so-called ‘Nature Villa’ is part of the Maidla Nature Resort and used as a hotel room.

Photography by Tonu Tunnel

From the architects:

It is situated on the premises of an old manor, allowing the visitor to experience different historical buildings and the picturesque natural landscape. Upon arrival to the wetland area, one can find a tiny treehouse inside the tree line.

The house is built around the existing birch trees, without causing them any harm. Elevated 1m above the ground, and driven deep into the soft soil on 7m long screws. There’s a terrace where you can catch the morning sun, a layered rooftop to enjoy the sunset and watch the stars. The surrounding area is home for many bird species, so the house also acts as a birdwatching tower. During spring, the whole area gets flooded by the nearby river, so the only way to get to the Nature Villa is across the elevated boardwalk.

The whole house is covered in wood — its facade, roof and terraces are glad in one monolith material to give the house one outstanding body. Thermo ash was chosen because of its beautiful deep colour and durability to changing weather conditions.

The interior of the house perfectly fits all the amenities needed for a small but luxurious hotel room. There’s an entrance with space for both luggage and clothes, a kitchen counter for morning tea or coffee, plus a minibar. The living room hosts a king size bed, a comfy lounge with soft pillows and a fireplace. The visitors can enjoy a cozy fire with panoramic views of the surrounding bog landscape. The bathroom with floor to ceiling mirrors is equipped with a large shower and an incinerating toilet.

All photography by Tonu Tunnel

