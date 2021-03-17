Restaurant Graveyard / Commercial Drive

Remembering the Commercial Drive Restaurant Where All the Cooks Liked to Hang Out

Portrait

The ever-evolving Restaurant Graveyard series looks back at the countless, long-shuttered establishments that helped to propel Vancouver’s food and drink forward. Full A-Z with maps and photos here. May they never be forgotten!

Merchant’s Workshop (aka Merchant’s Oyster Bar) was a chef-driven industry favourite fixture on The Drive that was celebrated for its many collaborations, sun-soaked patio, off-menu items (the burgers!), memorable special events and primary focus on making things extra delicious. While it did attract many off-duty cooks, bartenders and servers, to the neighbourhood at large is was like a second living room, a place to slip in, chat up the staff and other patrons at the long bar while downing a few oysters with a glass of something well chosen. It closed in 2018 after chefs-owners Doug Stephen and Lindsey Mann launched a second project, the wildly successful Downlow Chicken Shack, which served up the Nashville hot chicken they’d perfected at Merchant’s. Thankfully, the space was sold to a likeminded group of restaurant industry veterans, who gave us Ugly Dumpling.

  • IMG_9355
  • IMG_2211
  • IMG_2027
  • IMG_2337
  • FullSizeRender_1
  • FullSizeRender
  • IMG_2555
Merchant's Workshop
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1590 Commercial Dr. (Closed) | 604-258-0005 | WEBSITE
Merchant’s Workshop Has Been Sold, Will Go Out with Several Bangs

Commercial Drive

Restaurant Graveyard / Commercial Drive

