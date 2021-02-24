You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Refreshing 'Forager's Gimlet' Cocktail From Grapes & Soda

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

If you’re like us and thirsting for any and every taste of spring, the Forager’s Gimlet Cocktail ($14) at Grapes & Soda should sort you out. The good-looking, bright green sipper is a shaken mix of gin, Canadian hemlock syrup, lime, wormwood and grapefruit bitters. While it can be (and is likely best) enjoyed at the bar, they also offer a take-home kit that will do the trick. Each kit ($60) includes enough Bombay Sapphire Gin and mix to make six cocktails in celebration of Spring’s advance. All you need is ice, a shaker and a glass. Maybe order two!

Grapes & Soda
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1537 West 6th Ave. | 604-336-2456 | WEBSITE
Kitsilano

