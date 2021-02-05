This Artillery Attack Survivor Makes a Living Crafting Kitchen Knives From Old Artillery Shells

(via) This South China Morning Post video introduces Wu Tseng-dong, a 3rd generation blacksmith on the small Taiwanese island of Kinmen. The craftsman makes his living turning spent Chinese artillery shells into beautiful kitchen knives. Aside from being a pretty cool way to recycle terrifying weapons of war, it might also be personally therapeutic for “Maestro Wu”, who survived countless artillery attacks as a child.

Gastro-Obscura recently published an interesting piece on the Maestro. Here’s an excerpt: