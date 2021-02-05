New Restaurant Opening at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards This Spring

The GOODS from FitzPatrick Family Vineyards

Peachland, BC | 19 Okanagan Grill + Bar and Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards have come together to bring you 19 Bistro @ Fitz, opening May 1, 2021 for daily lunch and dinner service at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards on the historic Greata Ranch property. These two local businesses have a lengthy history in the region. The Fitzpatrick Family has been producing quality wine in the Okanagan since Ross Fitzpatrick founded CedarCreek Estate Winery in 1986. Neil Martens, owner of 19 Okanagan Grill + Bar, has nearly 30 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry. This wealth of experience, combined with the delectable wines and beautiful location of the boutique Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards, ensures that this new restaurant will be a deliciously unique Okanagan dining experience.

“I am very excited to join the effervescent team at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards. 19 Bistro @ Fitz will open our amazing patio on May 1, 2021 with the goal of providing an approachable, yet sophisticated wine country experience for all of our guests” — Neil Martens, Owner / General Manager, 19 Bistro @ Fitz

19 Bistro @ Fitz will be led by Owner and General Manager Neil Martens, assistant General Manager Merissa Hucul, Executive Chef Scotty Powell, and Chef Geoff Molloy. 19 Bistro @ Fitz features an expansive patio directly overlooking the picturesque Okanagan Lake with a stunning panoramic view. Set on this patio is a brick wood fired pizza oven that Chef Scotty intends to utilize to its fullest capacity, creating seasonally inspired pizzas that are best enjoyed with a glass of Fitz Brut. Complimenting the selection of hand-crafted pizzas will be a diverse tapas menu and carefully prepared entrees. Greata Ranch is a historic agricultural property, a history that 19 Bistro will honour and build upon in all of its culinary offerings.

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyard, led by President Gordon Fitzpatrick, is built on the premise of sophisticated ease, cultivating wines and experiences by doing things the right way, in the right place, with the right people. It is in these values that the two teams find common ground.

“I am thrilled to have the team at 19, led by Neil, Merissa and Chef Scotty, operate the bistro at Fitz. We will combine our respective areas of expertise, winemaking and culinary, to create remarkable experiences at Greata Ranch. Join us this season as we promise to bring a little sparkle to your day”. — Gordon Fitzpatrick, President, Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards

19 Bistro @ Fitz will open daily for lunch and dinner service as of May 1, 2021. Reservations are recommended and can be made on OpenTable as of Monday, February 8th, 2021. Comprehensive Covid protocols will be in place, as set out by WorkSafeBC and the BC Restaurant & Food Services Association. To learn more about 19 Bistro @ Fitz, visit 19Bistro.com, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram, @19Bistro.