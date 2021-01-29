You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Altogether Different Golden Yuzu Chocolate Bar at Beaucoup Bakery

What dreamy, slow-to-melt things these little vegan hexagons were in the mouth, the unsubtly yuzufied chocolate (from Valrhona’s Inspiration line) textured with candied macadamia, flavoured with coconut and dusted with the occasional flake of gold! It was definitely one of the most interesting sweet things I’ve munched through in a while — best enjoyed between sips of a hot cappuccino. Find yours – if they haven’t already sold out – at Beaucoup Bakery.

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2150 Fir Street | 604-732-4222 | WEBSITE
