You Need to Try This Altogether Different Golden Yuzu Chocolate Bar at Beaucoup Bakery

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

What dreamy, slow-to-melt things these little vegan hexagons were in the mouth, the unsubtly yuzufied chocolate (from Valrhona’s Inspiration line) textured with candied macadamia, flavoured with coconut and dusted with the occasional flake of gold! It was definitely one of the most interesting sweet things I’ve munched through in a while — best enjoyed between sips of a hot cappuccino. Find yours – if they haven’t already sold out – at Beaucoup Bakery.