COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Hundy’s Tater Tots Dusted With Housemade Ketchup Powder

Tater tots have been enjoying something of a renaissance in recent years, appearing as a low-hanging comfort side on menus across the city, nostalgic nods to “how things once were”. We’ve seen ’em them drenched in chili-cheese sauce, supplanting chips in nachos, even given the poutine treatment. All of that is fun and tasty, but none are blasts from any past that I remember, and they all miss the point of a tot’s purpose, which is to deliver a seasoned, crispy potato gift that retains its heat and textured edge from first to last. That’s hard for a tot to do when it’s covered in gravy or melted cheese, and why I prefer the much simpler ones offered at Kitsilano’s Hundy. Here, they are served hot and naked save for a dusting of housemade ketchup powder that makes them glow ever so unnaturally and attractively.