Opening Soon / False Creek

OPENING SOON // Inside the Imminent Vancouver House Location of Autostrada

Portrait

The highly anticipated opening of the new Autostrada restaurant location at Vancouver House is nearly at hand. We took a look inside earlier this week…

Located at 1481 Continental Street just down and around the corner from Chef David Chang’s (hopefully still) upcoming Momofuku outpost, the third iteration of the Italian-themed Autostrada (see also Main St. and West Pender St.) is gearing up for friends and family services this weekend with an official launch to follow on or around January 28th.

Even though it was very much unfinished on my walkthrough, the 1,700 sqft corner space – made beautiful by Ste. Marie Art & Design – wasn’t hard to imagine totally full on a post-Covid Saturday night in late summer, its 16-seat bar crowded with diners and sippers drawn from the freshly occupied buildings that make up the Vancouver House complex that soars and twists above.

Co-owner Dustin Dockendorf pointed out to me the 10 seat “harvest table” directly in front of the broad open kitchen (where his partner Lucais Syme and chef Stefan Hartmann were busy training up their staff), and steered me round the high ceilinged dining room to a large booth in a quiet corner. “This is what we’re calling the Founder’s Table,” he said, pointing out the many framed photographs of those who have supported Dustin and Lucais through the development and growth of the company (note that the duo also recently opened Capo and The Spritz). It’s a nice touch, as is the stunning fixture by AndLight that looms above it and the adjacent painting by Lucais’ brother, Jonathan, but I think the bar will narrow most eyes. For some reason U-shaped bars went out of fashion in Vancouver for a couple of decades, and I’m glad to see them making a comeback. Perhaps I’m just old fashioned; I just think they’re just cool, plus there’s something to be said about having one’s sight lines uninterrupted by a back bar.

From what I understand the menu will draw about 75% of its dishes from the Autostrada locations (I assume the worthwhile likes of tagliatelle bolognese, vitello tonnato, etc.), giving the Michelin-experienced Stefan plenty of room to get creative. I trust Dustin has put together a solid wine list, and that classic Italian cocktails will abound.

As we wait, take a closer look…

    Autostrada (Vancouver House)
    Neighbourhood: False Creek
    1481 Continental St. (Opening soon) | 604-258-9988 | WEBSITE
    OPENING SOON // Inside the Imminent Vancouver House Location of Autostrada

    There are 0 comments

    False Creek

    Opening Soon / False Creek

    New Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ Opening Soon at Vancouver House

    Au Comptoir co-founder Maxime Bettili is launching the French-themed 25 seater in the evolving Beach District next year.

    View From Your Window / False Creek

    The View From Your Window #243

    We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

    Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

    Remembering the Beloved Tex-Mex Restaurant That Joked About Cheating ‘Tourists & Drunks’

    Launched in 1988, Carlos 'n Bud's was defined by its affordable Tex-Mex menu, relaxed attitude and sun-soaked patio.

    Seen In Vancouver / False Creek

    New Taqueria ‘Popina Cantina’ Opens Today Inside Granville Island’s Net Loft

    The tiny taco takeaway joint in Granville Island's Net Loft is ready with five interesting tacos and a bunch of cool puffcreams.

    TBT / False Creek

    Five Years Ago This Week, When Vancouverites Crushed Thousands of Dumplings Outside

    For this edition of Throwback Thursday we return to the south shore of False Creek in search of the Golden Dumpling...

    Opening Soon / False Creek

    New Taco Spot ‘Popina Cantina’ Opening Soon

    It's coming to us in the original Sen Pad Thai location and is on track to open to the public in August, 2020.

    Popular

    Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

    Slim’s BBQ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

    David Duprey has partnered with the founders of Dixies BBQ to launch the new restaurant in his old Rumpus Room space.

    Community News / Commercial Drive

    Pepino’s Spaghetti House Wants to Take Vancouverites On a Hawaiian Vacation This Month

    Drinker

    Unemployed Sommelier Earnestly Tries to Review Brutal, 190 Proof ‘Everclear’

    The pandemic isn't going to stop wine guy Prescott Vanmeyer III from tasting new and altogether exciting things...

    You Need To Try This / Gastown

    You Need to Try This Pork Belly Rice Bowl With a Side of Gochugaru Citrus Spiced Chicharrones

    The next thing you know you're up to your sinuses in crunchy, salty, silky, spicy deliciousness, ready and willing to hang in there.

    Op-Ed

    OP-ED // The Modern Chef’s Role As Compassionate Mentor

    Local chef Bardia Ilbeiggi opines on kitchen culture's evolution from scream factory to something so much healthier.

    Opening Soon

    See more from Opening Soon
    Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

    Slim’s BBQ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

    David Duprey has partnered with the founders of Dixies BBQ to launch the new restaurant in his old Rumpus Room space.

    Opening Soon / Yaletown

    Take a Look Inside the New Field & Social, Opening Today in Yaletown

    I snuck a peek yesterday afternoon and found the new 15-seat, salad-focused eatery looking primed for its first customers.

    Opening Soon / False Creek

    New Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ Opening Soon at Vancouver House

    Au Comptoir co-founder Maxime Bettili is launching the French-themed 25 seater in the evolving Beach District next year.

    Opening Soon / Kitsilano

    Inside Juanita, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

    The new 135-seat restaurant from Jane and Fraser Young is on track to launch at 1516 Yew Street in early 2021.