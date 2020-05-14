Opening Soon / False Creek

David Chang Shuts Two Eateries, Says Vancouver’s Momofuku Noodle Bar Still on Track

Portrait

When it was announced last Fall that celebrity polymath/chef David Chang was committed to opening an outpost of his Momofuku Noodle Bar concept in the upcoming Vancouver House development, there was much rejoicing. But what happens now with the Covid-19 pandemic strangling the hospitality industry?

I would not have been shocked to learn that David Chang, founder of over a dozen restaurants around the world, including three in Toronto (Milk Bar, Kojin, Noodle Bar), had somehow figured out how to retreat from out west to retool/rebuild his empire back east. It would have been a bummer for our food scene, which is already reeling, but we would have totally understood. The times suck. We know. Namaste.

Just yesterday he let it be known that he was closing two restaurants (Nishi in New York City and CCDC in Washington, DC) and moving a third (Ssäm, also in NYC). It was a long and sincere statement, but buried in it was this particularly uplifting passage (italics mine):

We are not giving up on growth. We have faith in the future of our industry and believe in creating more opportunities for our employees. That said, growth needs to be carried out sustainably. We’ve made the hard decisions with this in mind: we had no plans to open another restaurant on the East Coast outside of New York. And with New York as the epicenter of this crisis, we need to consolidate our resources there to strengthen our most stable restaurants.

As we streamline our businesses on the East Coast, we are excited to continue working with partners on the West Coast and Canada to create growth opportunities for the teams we have built there.

We will also continue to develop more Noodle Bars. As our concept most fit for standardization, we believe Noodle Bar has the ability to succeed in a world where more stringent procedures are the norm. We are looking forward to our next location in Vancouver.

So hang in there, awaiting further noodles.

Momofuku Noodle Bar
Neighbourhood: False Creek
1480 Howe St. | WEBSITE
David Chang Shuts Two Eateries, Says Vancouver’s Momofuku Noodle Bar Still on Track

There are 0 comments

False Creek

View From Your Window / False Creek

The View From Your Window #221

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Lexicon / False Creek

The Nickname for Rodney Graham's $4.8 Million Chandelier Under the Granville St. Bridge

"The Bridge Scrotum is great, but I'm not surprised some think its tasteless seeing how it's located where desperate people might seek shelter..."

Heads Up / False Creek

Get Ready for the First Ever ‘Uncorked: A Celebration of the Science of Wine’

On November 14th, Science World will transform into a veritable wine universe for this one-night-only inaugural event.

Seen In Vancouver / False Creek

One of Vancouver’s Coolest Food Events Went Down Last Night (and We Took a Bunch of Photos)

Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts played delicious host to "From Farms to Forks" last night and it was all kinds of good times.

Heads Up / False Creek

One of the Most Delicious Food Events of the Year Is on the Horizon — Got Tickets?

PICA is once again hosting the annual fundraiser that puts fork-armed foodies right in front of some of BC's best chefs.

Bartifacts / False Creek

So, About That Lethal Weapon Hanging Above the Bar…

Talia sat behind the bar at Ancora and noticed a bayonet from the 19th century hanging out with the top shelf booze. This is its story...

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On Getting Ready to Reopen Restaurants and the Long, Hard Road Ahead

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds contrasting reopening schemes and predictions.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Tea and Two Slices

On Hurling Insults at Nurses and the Rich Wanting the Poor to Risk Their Lives For Profit

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean applauds mutual aid and finds new a reason to bang on pots and pans.

Tea and Two Slices

On Being Held Hostage by Elites and Shedding Zero Tears for Panicking AirBnB Hosts

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr wonders at conspiratorial convictions and the immediate future of restaurants.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Grano Pizzeria Nears Launch on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria has been in the works since Don't Argue closed at the end of last summer.

Opening Soon

See more from Opening Soon
Opening Soon / Main Street

Grano Pizzeria Nears Launch on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria has been in the works since Don't Argue closed at the end of last summer.

Opening Soon / Gastown

New Burger Joint Coming to Gastown

BRGR BRGR aims to kick-off as a delivery/takeout operation out of 108 West Hastings St. this Friday, May 8th.

Opening Soon

‘Lunch Lady’ Nears Launch on Commercial Drive

The highly anticipated Vietnamese street food spot has been set back by Covid-19, but still plans to launch in May.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

Massive ‘Coho Commissary’ Imminent in East Van, Complete With New Cafe

The 10,000 sqft commissary space and cafe have final inspections this Friday and a soft opening slated for Monday, March 2nd.