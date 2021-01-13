Community News / Main Street

Downlow Burgers Launches New 'Arena Experience Menu' on Canucks Game Nights

Vancouver, BC | Sharpen those appetites! Downlow Burgers is launching a brand new Arena Experience Menu on Canucks game days, bringing the hockey food experience to The American (926 Main Street). Available for the entirety of the NHL season, fans will find mouthwatering rifts on classic snacks found at sports stadiums, including footlong hot dogs, wings, nachos, and funnel cake.

“Arena food and hockey games go hand-in-hand,” says Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken Shack and Downlow Burgers. “Though we aren’t able to see the Canucks play in-person right now, we can bring the food to the fans while they watch on the big screens! We’re also supporting our friends at the same time by using the best, local, and fresh ingredients in our dishes.”

The Downlow Burgers Arena Experience Menu launches today, January 13th, 2021 when the Canucks drop the puck on their first game of the NHL season.

FULL MENU

Arena Nachos ($10) made with fresh fried and lightly spiced tortilla chips, house queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro, and scallions.

1 Lb of Wings ($12) with choice of Salt n Pepper, Carolina Gold, DL Medium Dry, Lemon Pepper Dry, Lemon Pepper Wet, or Buffalo Hot.

Footlong Hot Dogs (from $13 to $15) featuring Two Rivers Meats All-Beef Hot Dog, Livia Sweets footlong poppy seed bun. Flavours:

The Basic: ketchup, mustard, relish
Chicago: a classic from the Windy City featuring dill pickles, tomato, sweet green relish, pickled hot peppers, mustard and celery salt
Chili Cheese: House made queso, house made Coney Island-style chili, fine shredded cheddar and chopped white onions

Arena Funnel Cake ($8) dusted with cinnamon sugar and topped with spiced chocolate sauce and whipped cream

The Arena Experience Menu is currently available for dine-in, with select items available for take-out or delivery (on select days). Items can be paired with The American’s selection of beverages, including beer from game day beverage sponsor Strange Fellows Brewing.

For more information, please visit Downlow Burgers on Instagram or The American at www.theamerican.ca.

DownLow Burgers
Neighbourhood: Main Street
926 Main St. | 778-866-5662 | WEBSITE
