Reader Poll / Downtown

Was ‘Cold Tea’ Appropriately Punished for Hosting a 100-Person New Year’s Eve Party?

Portrait

Cold Tea just hours before its first service in June, 2020.

As noted in this morning’s Intelligence Briefs and reported by Global News, Vancouver restaurant Cold Tea was busted for serving a 100-person private party on New Years Eve. Owners Paul Rivas and Ron Cheng have since claimed the number of attendees was actually less than 50, but I don’t really see how that matters…

“Police say they attended the Cold Tea Restaurant, a Chinese-Vietnamese restaurant at the intersection of Granville and Davie, around 11 p.m. Dec. 31, after a complaint from the public. Police said they found a private party with scores of attendees and food and liquor service in progress. Officers shut the event down and issued the owner/organizer with a $2,300 fine.”

With so many restaurants enduring so much suffering by following the rules laid down by BC’s health authorities, it’s a painful thing to see one flaunt the rules so recklessly and selfishly. BCRFA President Ian Tostenson said “the event was particularly insulting, when other restaurants in the city lost thousands of dollars scrapping later-evening New Year’s Eve seatings following a last-minute health order barring liquor service after 8pm.”

Cold Tea’s standing within the hospitality industry will have taken a big hit for sure, but many are wondering out loud if that reputational punishment – plus the $2,300 fine – is anywhere near enough. Tostenson, for example, suggested a ‘six-figure’ penalty would be more appropriate. For me personally, kicking an already struggling restaurant when it’s down feels entirely wrong, but so does the pittance of the fine  — so I’m stuck on a fence. What do you think?

What's the appropriate punishment for Cold Tea?

View Results

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Heads Up / Downtown

The Five Best Films We Watched at the 2020 Vancouver International Film Festival

From strange premises to comedic thrillers, here are five films to seek out while hiding at home this winter...

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #242

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago This Week, This Vancouver Salad Company Was Just Getting Started

Field & Social has since grown to three locations (with a fourth on the way), but the Fall of 2015 is when the ball started rolling...

How To Cook Vancouver / Downtown

We Tried to Recreate Chambar’s Famous Short Rib Fricassee at Home

With an assist from the Vancouver Eats cookbook, Maciel does her best to reproduce one of Vancouver's greatest dishes...

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Perfectly Pinched and Fried Pork Gyozas (With Cold Beer)

It's a tricky thing to muster the willpower to walk past Pender St.'s Gyoza Bar without slipping in and crushing several of these...

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #240

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Opening Soon / Downtown

‘Cold Tea’ Softly Opens in Storied Location

The launch of the 130-seat, 4,600 sqft Chinese/Vietnamese restaurant was set back by the pandemic, but they're good to go.

36 Places
Heads Up

Dining Between Boxing Day and New Years Day

The pandemic has further complicated the already weird final week of the year, so we've tried to make sense of it all.

Intelligence Briefs

On Normality Delayed and the Most Selfishly Reckless Restaurant in Vancouver

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds resolutions and people making drinks out of spent Christmas trees.

You Should Know / West End

The Stanley Park Zoo, A Vancouver Institution Until 1996

83 Places
Restaurant Graveyard

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

With the help of many diners and restaurant industry veterans, we bring you this growing token of remembrance!

Reader Poll

See more from Reader Poll
Reader Poll

READER POLL // Should Restaurants Be Going Public About Possible Covid Exposures?

There is no established protocol for how restaurants should react when faced with possible Covid-19 exposures. Let's change that.

Reader Poll

READER POLL // Are Local Restaurants Helping Health Officials With Contact Tracing?

The Provincial Health Order on contact tracing makes it sounds mandatory, but read carefully -- it's not.

Reader Poll

Dining Out in a Pandemic — A Reader’s Poll

How have you been feeling about the reopening of our restaurants? Let us know by answering the following questions...