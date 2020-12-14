Strange Fellows’ Classic Pilsner Returns Today

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC |Our classic German-style Pilsner returns! Bright, crisp and fresh with a bracing, refreshing bitterness and an unmistakable herbal earthy hop character.

COLOUR Straw

AROMA Earthy / Herbal

CHARACTER Bright / Crisp / Refreshing

A.B.V. 5.0%

PAIRS WITH Sushi / Risotto / Chicken / Fish / Mild Cheese

RELEASE DATE: Monday, December 14th

Crossing paths with a crone is believed unlucky by some. Stooped and toothless, she’s a frightful spectre of mortality. Those who can meet her gaze and see wisdom there have nothing to fear, but beware to those who scorn or overlook her. As Mother of Creation, she can wield her power in wicked ways, by nightmare, illness or a failed harvest. So next time you happen upon an old woman, pour her a glass of this bright and refreshing beer, look her in the eye, and toast to her good health.

ABOUT STRANGE FELLOWS | Strange Fellows is an East Vancouver craft brewery inspired by tradition and creativity that celebrates the strange and the extraordinary. We gratefully acknowledge that we occupy and benefit from the unceded lands of the Tsleil-Waututh, Squamish and Musqueam nations.