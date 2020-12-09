Back to: A Quick Guide to Scoring Vancouver’s Best Baked Goods This Holiday Season
List Map

A Quick Guide to Scoring Vancouver’s Best Baked Goods This Holiday Season

From classic Christmas cakes to seasonal cookies, we've mapped out local sweets guaranteed to give you a festive sugar rush...
Article
You Need To Try This

A Quick Guide to Scoring Vancouver’s Best Baked Goods This Holiday Season

Portrait

From classic Christmas Cake to ‘Christmas Crack’ gelato and cookies galore, here’s a compendium of seasonal sweets guaranteed to give you a festive sugar rush…

Photo credit: Flourist

Pre-order Flourist’s holiday stylish looking cookie boxes, made with recipes showcasing a variety of their Canadian milled flours and traceable ingredients. $32. DETAILS.

Flourist 3433 Commercial St. MAP
Photo credit: Nada Grocery

Ready to roll gingerbread, Order your Sweet Holiday Season Bundle by December 10th and try all of Nada Grocery’s deliciously crafted desserts by Chef Chantal. $46.99. DETAILS.

Nada 675 East Broadway MAP
Photo credit: St. Lawrence

St Lawrence’s classic Tarte au Sucre with Chantilly cream is available all December for dine-in or take-out, as part of their table d’hote menu. $49. DETAILS.

St. Lawrence 269 Powell St. MAP
Photo credit: Say Mercy!

Say Mercy’s B-Side Patio has kid-friendly holiday cookie kits available Friday to Sunday to do on their patio or at home. $20. DETAILS.

Say Mercy! 4298 Fraser St. MAP
Photo credit: Ubuntu Canteen

If you’ve ever had the baked goods from Ubuntu, you know what a magical gift a whole box of their cookies would be. Get orders in by Friday for weekend pick up. $25. DETAILS.

Ubuntu Canteen 4194 Fraser St. MAP
Photo credit: Livia

Hit up Livia’s online Holiday Shop for house made citrus and pistachio panettone, hot chocolate, gift boxes and more. DETAILS.

Livia 1399 Commercial Dr. MAP
Photo credit: Federal Store

Federal Store’s holiday assorted cookie boxes are now available for pre-order up until the 23rd. $32.50. DETAILS.

Federal Store 2601 Quebec St. MAP
Photo credit: Eternal Abundance

Looking for a vegan treat? Reserve your Eternal Abundance cookie boxes, including gluten free shortbread, Matcha, Ginger Molasses and Chocolate Chip cookies by calling 604-707-0088. $15. DETAILS.

Eternal Abundance 1025 Commercial Dr. MAP
Photo credit: Hazl Baking

Pre-order a HAZL cake, made locally by pastry chef Gizelle Paré. Pictured above: festive Cranberry Speculaas flavour. $45. DETAILS.

East Van Roasters Cafe 319 Carrall St. MAP
Photo credit: Nelson The Seagull

Yes, Nelson The Seagull has cookie boxes to pre-order, but they also have sourdough bread kits which is a double-whammy of a gift: delicious bread and a rewarding holiday activity you can do at home.  $30. DETAILS.

Nelson The Seagull 315 Carrall St. MAP
Photo credit: The Garden Strathcona

Like the idea of a house filled with the smell of fresh baked goodness, but not interested in doing the baking part? Order your bake-at-home Saviour cookies, made at The Garden in Strathcona. DETAILS

The Garden 868 East Hastings St. MAP
Photo credit: Cadeaux

In addition to an impressive line-up of cookies, squares and pastries, Cadeaux Bakery has this stunning  Buche de Noel, available for pre-order December 5 – 24th ( $40). DETAILS.

Cadeaux Bakery 172 Powell St. MAP
Photo credit: The Bench Bakehouse

The Bench Bakehouse has shortbread and vegan cookie boxes, Christmas cake, gingerbread house and cookie kits, Stollen and rum balls, all available for pre-order. While you’re at it, we highly recommend a bag of their Black Forest Granola (cherries and chocolate for breakfast – if not over the holidays, then when?) $6-60. DETAILS.

The Bench Bakehouse 1641 Commercial Dr. MAP
Photo credit: Beaucoup Bakery

Beaucoup “Bake It Yourself” cookies, assorted cookie boxes in multiple sizes, edible ornaments and many MANY other confections available to pre-order for pickup December 23-24.
DETAILS. 

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe 2150 Fir Street MAP
Photo credit: Terra Breads

Terra Breads offers a tasty festive treat selection available for pre-order and at three locations throughout December, including Pistachio Croissants, Cashew Spiced Shortbread, Chocolate Coconut Macaroons, and Almond Macaroons. Love those macaroons!  DETAILS. 

Terra Breads (Olympic Village) 1605 Manitoba St. MAP
Photo credit: Delish Bakery

Need some gluten-free goodness. No problem. Delish Bakery has a great selection, including GF vegan gingerbread decorating kits. DETAILS.

Delish Gluten Free Bakery 2166 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1V2 MAP

 

Photo credit: Lemonade Gluten Free Bakery

Lemonade Gluten Free Bakery can hook you up with a dark chocolate and raspberry cake with toasted Italian meringue if you order in advance (special order only, serves 10-12, $49). DETAILS

Lemonade Gluten Free Bakery 3385 Cambie St, Vancouver, BC V5Z 2W6 MAP

 

Photo credit: Gluten Free Epicurean

The Gluten Free Epicurean has a French cardamom apple cake that would make a fine accompaniment to your holiday morning coffee situation (they also have cookie boxes and all manner of GF bread to hold you in good stead). DETAILS

The Gluten Free Epicurean 633 E 15th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5T 2R4 MAP
Photo credit: Earnest Ice Cream

Somewhere along the line, you’re going to need a dollop of ice cream to go with your baked goods… or maybe a pint on it’s own? Earnest has you sorted with holiday flavours like Gingerbread Cookie, Sticky Toffee Pudding, Vegan Peppermint Fudge Brownie, and Vegan Hazelnut Truffle. $11.50 each including jar deposit. Eat all the frozen kale in your freezer to make room if you have to! DETAILS.

Earnest Ice Cream (Olympic Village) 1829 Quebec St. MAP
Photo credit: Dolce Amore

Cap everything off with a scoop of Dolce Amore’s Christmas Crack ( a signature salted caramel gelato, sprinkled with caramel and chocolate covered saltine crackers). DETAILS.

Dolce Amore 1588 Commercial Dr. MAP

There are 0 comments

The Vancouver Essentials

18 Places
Read This / Downtown

Vancouver’s Best Bookstores, Mapped

A bookworm's guide to all the wonderful spots that fill our Fall libraries with fiction, non and everything in between.

91 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

Honour Bound

Stock Up On Provisions From These Local Food Stores and Wineries

We get the appeal and convenience of the major grocery chains, but it's vital to support the little guys as much as we can right now.

Scout 25

Vancouver’s Best Restaurants, Mapped

25 Places

A fresh panel of local industry pros created this list of essential restaurants for Fall/Winter, 2019.

Popular

Opening Soon / False Creek

New Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ Opening Soon at Vancouver House

Au Comptoir co-founder Maxime Bettili is launching the French-themed 25 seater in the evolving Beach District next year.

Intelligence Briefs

On Blinkered Liquor Control Boards and Terrifying Statistics Hinting at Doom

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds restaurants on the brink and delivery companies being bad.

Heads Up

Chinatown’s Untitled Art Space Set To Launch ‘Dirty Knees’ Exhibition Tonight

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Downtown

From Gender-Segregation to Gay Protest, This Gorgeous Vancouver Beer Parlour Saw it All

The four-storey, 135-room Castle Hotel featured an elaborately tapestried main floor beer-sipping venue with many stories to tell.

Tea and Two Slices

On Party People Kicking It and Militarized Cops Defending Budgets With Deadly Force

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr loves Annie and cheers on a bunch of revolutionary orca whales

You Need To Try This

See more from You Need To Try This
You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

A Reminder that Sometimes the Least Photogenic Dish on the Menu Is One of the Best

A piece of Steelhead prepared 'en papillote' at Au Comptoir rekindles a debate on what should make a dish worthy of sharing.

You Need To Try This / West End

Not Even a Global Pandemic Could Stop This Made-in-Vancouver Burrito Collaboration…

The surprise arrival of this burrito -- aptly named "Not today, Seitan" -- rushed me back in spirit to this far more relaxed time.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These XO Sauce-Tossed Egg Noodles on Commercial Drive

Each chewy string is an umami cheat code that tastes of oiled up prawn brains slow cooked in a pot made entirely of cured pork.

You Need To Try This / Strathcona

You Need to Try This Deliciously Balanced Mortadella Hot Dog on the Edge of Strathcona

Savour its ragout of corn that's zapped with a lemon-zested mayo and a blizzard of grated parmesan cheese.