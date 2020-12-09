A Quick Guide to Scoring Vancouver’s Best Baked Goods This Holiday Season

From classic Christmas Cake to ‘Christmas Crack’ gelato and cookies galore, here’s a compendium of seasonal sweets guaranteed to give you a festive sugar rush…

Pre-order Flourist's holiday stylish looking cookie boxes, made with recipes showcasing a variety of their Canadian milled flours and traceable ingredients. $32.

Flourist 3433 Commercial St.

Ready to roll gingerbread, Order your Sweet Holiday Season Bundle by December 10th and try all of Nada Grocery's deliciously crafted desserts by Chef Chantal. $46.99.

Nada 675 East Broadway

St Lawrence's classic Tarte au Sucre with Chantilly cream is available all December for dine-in or take-out, as part of their table d'hote menu. $49.

St. Lawrence 269 Powell St.

Say Mercy's B-Side Patio has kid-friendly holiday cookie kits available Friday to Sunday to do on their patio or at home. $20.

Say Mercy! 4298 Fraser St.

If you've ever had the baked goods from Ubuntu, you know what a magical gift a whole box of their cookies would be. Get orders in by Friday for weekend pick up. $25.

Ubuntu Canteen 4194 Fraser St.

Hit up Livia's online Holiday Shop for house made citrus and pistachio panettone, hot chocolate, gift boxes and more.

Livia 1399 Commercial Dr.

Federal Store's holiday assorted cookie boxes are now available for pre-order up until the 23rd. $32.50.

Federal Store 2601 Quebec St.

Looking for a vegan treat? Reserve your Eternal Abundance cookie boxes, including gluten free shortbread, Matcha, Ginger Molasses and Chocolate Chip cookies by calling 604-707-0088. $15.

Eternal Abundance 1025 Commercial Dr.

Pre-order a HAZL cake, made locally by pastry chef Gizelle Paré. Pictured above: festive Cranberry Speculaas flavour. $45.

East Van Roasters Cafe 319 Carrall St.

Yes, Nelson The Seagull has cookie boxes to pre-order, but they also have sourdough bread kits which is a double-whammy of a gift: delicious bread and a rewarding holiday activity you can do at home. $30.

Nelson The Seagull 315 Carrall St.

Like the idea of a house filled with the smell of fresh baked goodness, but not interested in doing the baking part? Order your bake-at-home Saviour cookies, made at The Garden in Strathcona.

The Garden 868 East Hastings St.

In addition to an impressive line-up of cookies, squares and pastries, Cadeaux Bakery has this stunning Buche de Noel, available for pre-order December 5 – 24th ( $40).

Cadeaux Bakery 172 Powell St.

The Bench Bakehouse has shortbread and vegan cookie boxes, Christmas cake, gingerbread house and cookie kits, Stollen and rum balls, all available for pre-order. While you're at it, we highly recommend a bag of their Black Forest Granola (cherries and chocolate for breakfast – if not over the holidays, then when?) $6-60.

The Bench Bakehouse 1641 Commercial Dr.

Beaucoup "Bake It Yourself" cookies, assorted cookie boxes in multiple sizes, edible ornaments and many MANY other confections available to pre-order for pickup December 23-24.

DETAILS.

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe 2150 Fir Street

Terra Breads offers a tasty festive treat selection available for pre-order and at three locations throughout December, including Pistachio Croissants, Cashew Spiced Shortbread, Chocolate Coconut Macaroons, and Almond Macaroons. Love those macaroons!

Terra Breads (Olympic Village) 1605 Manitoba St.

Need some gluten-free goodness. No problem. Delish Bakery has a great selection, including GF vegan gingerbread decorating kits.

Delish Gluten Free Bakery 2166 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1V2

Lemonade Gluten Free Bakery can hook you up with a dark chocolate and raspberry cake with toasted Italian meringue if you order in advance (special order only, serves 10-12, $49).

Lemonade Gluten Free Bakery 3385 Cambie St, Vancouver, BC V5Z 2W6

The Gluten Free Epicurean has a French cardamom apple cake that would make a fine accompaniment to your holiday morning coffee situation (they also have cookie boxes and all manner of GF bread to hold you in good stead).

The Gluten Free Epicurean 633 E 15th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5T 2R4

Somewhere along the line, you're going to need a dollop of ice cream to go with your baked goods… or maybe a pint on it's own? Earnest has you sorted with holiday flavours like Gingerbread Cookie, Sticky Toffee Pudding, Vegan Peppermint Fudge Brownie, and Vegan Hazelnut Truffle. $11.50 each including jar deposit. Eat all the frozen kale in your freezer to make room if you have to!

Earnest Ice Cream (Olympic Village) 1829 Quebec St.

Cap everything off with a scoop of Dolce Amore's Christmas Crack ( a signature salted caramel gelato, sprinkled with caramel and chocolate covered saltine crackers).