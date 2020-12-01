11 BC Wines to Sip and Savour This Holiday Season

This year’s holiday dinners are probably going to look a lot different than they have in past years. It’s a hard reality to swallow, but some delicious BC wine should help with that!

To help us make decisions, we asked eleven of our favourite local wineries to each pour us a pick to enjoy within our bubbles this holiday season…

Poplar Grove Winery The Okanagan 425 Middle Bench Road North, Penticton MAP

2015 Poplar Grove Legacy

36% Cabernet Sauvignon, 29% Merlot, 19% Malbec, 14% Cabernet Franc, 2% Petit Verdot

“Rich intensity begins with deep garnet hues in the glass. Bold aromas of cassis and black cherry arrive rst with a strong and sultry backbone of dark chocolate. Our Legacy’s prominent and considerably big mouthfeel is a culmination of plums, vanilla, and blackberries. With time this wine gains both subtlety and complexity as tannins soften and flavours develop.”

Blue Grouse Estate Winery and Vineyard The Islands 2182 Lakeside Road, Duncan MAP

2018 Blue Grouse Quill Red

Merlot 75%, Cabernet Franc 11.5%, Marechal Foch 13.5%

“This robust red wine exhibits aromas of caramel, black cherry, and licorice with rich cocoa and cloves on the finish.”

CedarCreek Estate Winery The Okanagan 5445 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna MAP

2018 CedarCreek Estate Meritage

40% Malbec, 40% Merlot, 12% Cabernet Sauvignon & 8% Cabernet Franc

“We love this wine around this time of year; dark fruits, rich and round, and a great food pairing wine…or just on its own by the fire.”

CheckMate Artisanal Winery The Okanagan 4799 Wild Rose St, Oliver, BC MAP

2016 Queen Taken Chardonnay

100% Chardonnay

“This wine has essences of citrus peel and white peach, pear and wet stone, combined with delicate floral notes. The palate has generous fruit flavours of peach, nectarine and apricot, layered mid-palate richness and focused acidity, providing a long, textured, mineral finish.”

Coolshanagh Vineyard The Okanagan RR1, S16, C47 Naramata, BC MAP

2016 Coolshanagh Chardonnay

100% Chardonnay

“This elegant wine exhibits aromas of straw, green apple and lychee with a rich and layered texture. Ideal to pair with wild salmon and creamy pasta dishes.”

Corcelettes Estate Winery The Okanagan 2582 Upper Bench Rd, Keremeos, BC MAP

MERLOT 2018

100% Merlot

“Nose: Black forest cake, baking spice. Palate: Stewed black + blue fruits, fig, sweet tobacco. Finish: Lively, rich + long. Overall: A fresh and full palate, gorgeous tannins, this wine is a lovely and purist expression of Similkameen terroir that finishes with chalky minerality.”

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards The Okanagan 697 Highway 97 South, Peachland MAP

2016 Fitz Brut

66% Chardonnay, 26% Pinot Noir, 6% Pinot Blanc, 2% Meunier

“This time of year we always have a bottle of sparkling on hand. Made in the traditional method this bubble has a subtle bouquet of apple and pear with brioche notes. Dry and textural with bright acidity.”

JoieFarm The Okanagan 2825 Naramata Rd MAP

A Noble Blend 2019

Gewürztraminer, Riesling, Pinot Auxerrois, Muscat

“This aromatic wine exhibits an intense nose of guava, nutmeg, and clove. This spiciness continues on to the palate and opens up with unctuous flavours of lychee, coriander and guava carrying through to a grapefruit-fresh finish. Overall, the flavours and texture of this wine are focused and intense.”

Mission Hill Family Estate The Okanagan 1730 Mission Hill Road, West Kelowna MAP

2018 Reserve Meritage

45% Cabernet Franc, 44% Merlot, 9% Petit Verdot, 1% Cabernet Sauvignon, 1% Malbec

“Fresh blackberry, brambleberry, dark cherry and hints of vanilla with a refined and structured finish.”

Painted Rock Estate Winery The Okanagan 400 Smythe Drive, Penticton MAP

Painted Rock Red Icon 2017

38% Merlot, 21% Cabernet Franc, 20% Petit Verdot, 11% Cabernet Sauvignon, 8% Malbec, 2% Syrah

“Nominated as a Decanter “Wine of the Year”, Red Icon is Painted Rock Estate Winery’s flagship wine. It invites you in with rich aromas of cassis, black cherry, bramble fruit and nutmeg. Elegantly balanced with smooth tannins and bright acidity, the palate offers more dark fruit, blueberry and chocolate notes.”

Tantalus Vineyards The Okanagan 1670 DeHart Road, Kelowna MAP

2018 Chardonnay

100% Chardonnay