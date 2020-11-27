Community News / East Vancouver

Lord Barleycorn Returns to Strange Fellows Brewing

Portrait

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Dedicated to the spirit of barley, this vintage pre-Prohibition lager was made with both corn and barley and aged in Woodford Bourbon barrels (post-Boris). It is medium-malty with traces of vanilla, honey and tobacco.

STYLE Bourbon Barrel Lager
COLOUR Golden
AROMA Vanilla / Honey / Tobacco / Bourbon
CHARACTER Malty / Round / Warming
A.B.V. 6.5%
PAIRS WITH Pork / Egg dishes
RELEASE DATE: Friday November 27th

They swore that he must die,

and plowed him underground,

lifting up his head in Spring,

he stood and looked around.

Grew strong in summer sun

he did, till it began to wane,

when he, drooping, withering

with age, was set upon again.

They cut him down and flayed him

bare, with holly sticks and stones,

then ground his flesh and boiled

over scorching flames his bones.

They took his blood then shared

It round and sang his praise in joy,

“John Barleycorn, our hero,

we toast your health old boy.”

“You make us all forget our

woes, and heighten all our bliss.

With glass in hand we raise

it to your everlastingness.”

ABOUT STRANGE FELLOWS | Strange Fellows is an East Vancouver craft brewery inspired by tradition and creativity that celebrates the strange and the extraordinary. We gratefully acknowledge that we occupy and benefit from the unceded lands of the Tsleil-Waututh, Squamish and Musqueam nations.

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
