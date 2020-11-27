Lord Barleycorn Returns to Strange Fellows Brewing

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Dedicated to the spirit of barley, this vintage pre-Prohibition lager was made with both corn and barley and aged in Woodford Bourbon barrels (post-Boris). It is medium-malty with traces of vanilla, honey and tobacco.

STYLE Bourbon Barrel Lager

COLOUR Golden

AROMA Vanilla / Honey / Tobacco / Bourbon

CHARACTER Malty / Round / Warming

A.B.V. 6.5%

PAIRS WITH Pork / Egg dishes

RELEASE DATE: Friday November 27th

They swore that he must die, and plowed him underground, lifting up his head in Spring, he stood and looked around. Grew strong in summer sun he did, till it began to wane, when he, drooping, withering with age, was set upon again. They cut him down and flayed him bare, with holly sticks and stones, then ground his flesh and boiled over scorching flames his bones. They took his blood then shared It round and sang his praise in joy, “John Barleycorn, our hero, we toast your health old boy.” “You make us all forget our woes, and heighten all our bliss. With glass in hand we raise it to your everlastingness.”

ABOUT STRANGE FELLOWS | Strange Fellows is an East Vancouver craft brewery inspired by tradition and creativity that celebrates the strange and the extraordinary. We gratefully acknowledge that we occupy and benefit from the unceded lands of the Tsleil-Waututh, Squamish and Musqueam nations.