Lord Barleycorn Returns to Strange Fellows Brewing

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing
Vancouver, BC | Dedicated to the spirit of barley, this vintage pre-Prohibition lager was made with both corn and barley and aged in Woodford Bourbon barrels (post-Boris). It is medium-malty with traces of vanilla, honey and tobacco.
STYLE Bourbon Barrel Lager
COLOUR Golden
AROMA Vanilla / Honey / Tobacco / Bourbon
CHARACTER Malty / Round / Warming
A.B.V. 6.5%
PAIRS WITH Pork / Egg dishes
RELEASE DATE: Friday November 27th
They swore that he must die,
and plowed him underground,
lifting up his head in Spring,
he stood and looked around.
Grew strong in summer sun
he did, till it began to wane,
when he, drooping, withering
with age, was set upon again.
They cut him down and flayed him
bare, with holly sticks and stones,
then ground his flesh and boiled
over scorching flames his bones.
They took his blood then shared
It round and sang his praise in joy,
“John Barleycorn, our hero,
we toast your health old boy.”
“You make us all forget our
woes, and heighten all our bliss.
With glass in hand we raise
it to your everlastingness.”
ABOUT STRANGE FELLOWS | Strange Fellows is an East Vancouver craft brewery inspired by tradition and creativity that celebrates the strange and the extraordinary. We gratefully acknowledge that we occupy and benefit from the unceded lands of the Tsleil-Waututh, Squamish and Musqueam nations.
