Como Taperia Takes its Popular Market Online and Launches ‘Como en Casa’

The GOODS from Como Taperia

Vancouver, BC | Starting this weekend, Mount Pleasant’s ¿CóMO? Taperia is making it easier than ever to shop and enjoy its curated selection of Spanish goods with the launch of its new online mercado and Como en Casa kits.

Guests can now virtually order everything from tinned conservas, premium Spanish olive oil, to charcuterie, and vermut for same-day pick-up. For those looking to have a Spanish tapas night at home or wanting to gift their friends and loved ones the experience, they can select from two Como en Casa kits, featuring some of Como’s most popular tapas.

“We’ve always wanted to make our mercado even more accessible and an online store is the natural evolution,” says Shaun Layton, co-owner of ¿CóMO? Taperia. “Guests can now order everything our restaurant mercado carries from the comforts of their own home. They can even recreate an authentic Spanish tapas experience with our new Como en Casa kits.”

Each Como en Casa kit comes with simple cooking and plating instructions for its tapas. The Como en Casa Dinner Kit for Two ($90) includes a bottle of Bonaval Cava sparkling from Catalonia and contains Gildas, Daily Croquetas, Octopus, Beef Cheek, Garlic Shrimp, Pan Con Tomate, Marinated Olives, and Creme Cata-Flan to finish.

The Como en Casa Tapas for Two ($60) features Gildas, Goats Cheese Stuffed Peppers, Marinated Olives, Pan Con Tomate, Ramon Pena Mussels in Escabeche, Bikini Sandwich, Garlic Shrimp, and Creme Cata-Flan.

“We wanted to ensure our Como en Casa menus were easy to execute by doing all the prep work ahead of time,” adds Layton. “This way, people are able to enjoy a taste of Spain at home with dishes that are as fresh as possible. They can also definitely add items from our online mercado to any box order, such as wine, tonics, sherry, and vermut.”

Como’s online mercado is open 24/7. For same-day pick-up on days Como is open, orders must be placed by 4 p.m.

Como Taperia’s in-restaurant mercado continues to be open on Tuesday to Sunday during service.

For hours of operation and for more information, please visit www.comotaperia.com.

About ¿CóMO? Taperia | Experience the fun, and sometimes a little crazy vibes of Spain’s tapas bars at ¿CóMO? Taperia, named #2 on Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2019 list in enRoute magazine. Located in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, guests can hang out at the bustling entrance stand-up bar or sit and revel in a variety of small bites, tapas, and Spanish-imported conservas, all the while sipping on Gin & Tonics, Sherry, Spanish vermouth, beer, and an extensive list of wines and Cava.