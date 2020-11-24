COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Fried Chicken ‘Kickass Rice’ at Torafuku

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

What constitutes “comfort food” has been subject to subtle mutations during Covid. Addictive flavours and various personal x-factors remain of paramount importance, but convenience, transportability, proximity to home and cost have become valid parts of my complex equation. And so, behold one the cheapest, easiest, most comforting, most ridiculously tasty, most heat-retaining and (to me) nearby dish I’ve had the pleasure of repeatedly devouring since the pandemic turned my dining life sideways. Available at Torafuku for $12, the #2 Kickass Ass Rice with Fried Chicken sees sauced-up and chili-flecked fried chicken (done in the style of the recently returned Le Tigre food truck), a ready-to-ooze poached egg, and ribbons of pickled cabbage blanketing a generous portion of hot rice prepped with sake, butter, herbs and dashi. It’s best attacked in stages, with the chicken going down first so as to allow you to chopstick the daylights out of the egg and cabbage, thus zapping the rice with silky decadence and structure. Top to bottom satisfaction!