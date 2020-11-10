Community News / The Okanagan

Corcelettes Estate Winery’s Micro Lot Series Chardonnay Now Available

Portrait

The GOODS from Corcelettes

Keremeos, BC | We are GUSHING about this new wine in our portfolio! We’ve actually been pretty excited since about, oh, October 10th 2019, when we harvested what was a sensational small crop of Chardonnay. Barrel fermented in 25% new French oak, and full malolactic fermentation while stirring… a lot of love and care has gone into growing and crafting this wine. Brett, who is particularly passionate about Chardonnay, carefully managed this Micro Lot and stirred lees daily for 16 weeks! All that lovely lees contact created a beautifully textured, opulent expression of Similkameen terroir.

On the nose you’ll discover deep tropical notes (think papaya and guava) along with citrus and wet stone. The palate delivers delightful creaminess, a touch of butter (but not “oaky” at all), and minerality for DAYS. A fellow local wine enthusiast tasted this recently, and she described it as “it tastes like floating the Similkameen River!”. Those of you who know, know.

At $34.90 a bottle, and being a Micro Lot Series wine, our inaugural Chardonnay will not last long.

Get Your Hands On Some

A HUGE round of virtual applause for our vineyard crew, cellar and wine shop team who made the very best of what was by far the most challenging year for all of us. Together, we navigated uncharted waters through Covid-19 related changes, and we rocked what turned out to be a great vintage for our grapes and a successful wine shop season!

There were many things we had to re-think and adjust about how we host our guests, and the feedback from 99.9% of folks visiting us was that the change was in fact 100% better in terms of experience and service.

We are beyond grateful for and proud of our team!

Wine shop open for tastings until December 19th!

This fall we’ve decided to stay open for tastings and sales, from 11-4pm, every Friday and Saturday until December 19th. We will offer intimate indoor tastings (outdoor if weather permits) with limited spaces available, so please book your tasting by clicking here.

This will allow folks who missed visiting us earlier in the year to come and experience a taste of our fall release wines, which will include our gorgeous new Chardonnay mentioned above.

Take care, stay well and stay warm -Jesce, Charlie and the Team at Corcelettes

Corcelettes Estate Winery
Region: The Okanagan
2582 Upper Bench Rd, Keremeos, BC | 250-499-5595 | WEBSITE
