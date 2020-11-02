Blue Grouse Estate Winery Launches ‘Grape to Glass’ Behind-the-Scenes Experiences

The GOODS from Blue Grouse

Cowichan Valley, BC | Take a closer look at the two-time winner of Vancouver Island’s Best Island Winery! Blue Grouse Estate Winery in the Cowichan is now welcoming visitors for a special behind-the-scenes look through their “Grape to Glass” tour and tasting.

Exclusively offered once a day at 11am Wednesday through Sunday, guests are taken on a socially distanced guided tour by a masked guide through the winery’s vineyards, wine cellar, and barrel room. After taking a sneak peek at the winemaking process, the tour ends with a tasting of five Blue Grouse wines.

The Grape to Glass package can include up to 10 guests and is priced at $25 CAD per person. Reservations must be made ahead of time at bluegrouse.ca. Physical distancing and masks are recommended.