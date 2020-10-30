Back to: Scout List Vol. 572
List Map

Scout List Vol. 572

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Oct. 30 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Article
Launch Map
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 572

Portrait

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from October 30 to November 11, 2020. Please note that you can now get the Scout List – with a few extra pieces of intel included – sent to your inbox every Thursday. Sign up for your subscription in the sidebar.

HALLOWEEN POP-UP | There’s a very special Halloween bake sale happening on the lawn at East 16th Avenue (slightly west of Main Street) this Saturday. We’re talking next-level treats like: homemade deep dish pizza by the slice, pumpkin miso-caramel pop tarts and Gleaned City Cider made from foraged Vancouver apples. Pizza pre-orders are a must, so get on that ASAP here. Extra good bit: proceeds are being donated to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre’s meal program. Find out more.

Sat, Oct. 31st | 3 - 6pm | On the lawn @ 150 East 16th Ave. 150 East 16th Avenue MAP

LOST SOULS | There may not be a Parade of Lost Souls this year but the enthusiastic, creative and community-minded lot who put on the annual event have re-tooled it to keep you busy at home with a dance party, scary stories, shrine building, game playing and piñata whacking. Find out everything you need to know here.

WANDER | The second full moon to fall in a calendar month is known as a Blue Moon. If clouds cooperate (and it’s looking like they might) you’ll be able to glimpse a Blue Moon in the sky on Saturday night. A moon like this is a relatively rare occurrence, but to have one fall on a Halloween? This hasn’t happened since 1944! Take it in. We may not be having a full-on Halloween this year, but I’m seeing some beautifully carved pumpkins and imaginative decorations around my neighbourhood and think a crisp moonlit walk around yours could be a good time.

DARKNESS | Not to bum you out, but clocks go back on Saturday night – technically at 2am on Sunday morning. An hour doesn’t seem like much, but it does tend to leave me feeling slightly lost. I find that a deliberately empty Sunday that starts with home-made crepes can help with the adjustment. Need a recipe? I use Martha’s, and it’s right here.

LIGHT | Not emotionally prepared to face that lost hour of light? Lumiere Festival might be able to help distract you from the always-too-soon reality of winter’s darker days. Although it’s less ‘festival’ and more light installation this year, we still like the idea of a bright destination for an evening walk. This year, installations will be concentrated in two locations: English Bay and Jim Deva Plaza beginning November 5th. Find out more.

English Bay English Bay Beach MAP
Jim Deva Plaza Jim Deva Plaza, Bute St. MAP

ADMIRE | Speaking of pop-ups, you should check out the line-up of local emerging artists at the Wood, Paper, Scissors exhibition at The Art Shop this week. From event organizers: “The participating artists work with materials of strong and natural qualities; from repurposed wood, to hand dyed fabrics, to paper cutting and collage. Transforming what was once its own raw entity into a work of art – the artists reconsider, repurpose, and redefine how art can differ from the traditional paint on canvas.” Have a peek here.

Until Nov 3, 11 am–7 pm | The Art Shop | The Workshop, 879 E Hastings Street, Vancouver MAP

LEARN | UBC Farm offers a few interesting (online) community workshops this week: DIY Kombucha on November 3rd at 5:30 pm and Mushroom Foraging on November 5th at 6:00 pm.

UBC Farm 3461 Ross Drive MAP

EAT LOCAL | Don’t panic, Summer Farmers Market season is indeed over but it’s not like you have to push through the next seven months without a weekly visit with local farmers and their tasty food! The bravest of local producers gather their goods at Winter Farmers Markets to keep us well fed through the colder months. There are two winter markets to choose from: Riley Park on Saturday or the PNE on Sunday. Grab your reusable shopping bag and load up on all your fruits and veggie needs as well as fresh bread, honey, dried fruits and scores of other goodies. Find out more.

Farmer's Market at Hastings Park (PNE) Hastings Park (PNE) MAP
Riley Park Farmer's Market Riley Park, East 30th Avenue, Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

EXPLORE | This is perfect weather for exploring! Pull on some gear and get hiking. We suggest a few hours on the trails out at Pacific Spirit Park or a trip our to Iona Beach for salt air and big sky. Saturday and Sunday are both expected to have a little bit of sunshine, so take full advantage!

Iona Beach 900 Ferguson Road, Richmond, BC V7B 1W7 MAP
Pacific Spirit Regional Park 4915 West 16th Ave (400 m W of Blanca) MAP

ART | Kicking off next Thursday evening (November 5th), and running all weekend long, local artists Paige Bowman and Kira Buro will be displaying 30 works of collaborative art in the Slice of Life gallery. The show is called Dancing in Place, and explores ideas of “playing, weaving and dancing” between the artists’ respective worlds together. From what we’ve seen of their individual works, we’re expecting Dancing in Place to have some colourful and trippy results… The artists’ works will also be available for purchase at the gallery and online in a variety of formats from stickers to original paintings, for those who want to scoop up a piece for themselves. For a bit of supplementary reading, you can check out our ‘Vancouverites’ interview with Bowman here.

Thu, Nov. 5 - Sun, Nov. 8 | Slice of Life Gallery 1636 Venables Street) MAP

There are 0 comments

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Community News / Downtown

The Cinematheque to Celebrate the Films of Federico Fellini Through November

Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Pourhouse to Kick Off Biweekly Tasting Series in Support of ‘Mind the Bar’

Community News / The Okanagan

Naramata Inn Announces Series of Creative Wine, Food and Guest Chef Events

Popular

Drinker / North Vancouver

New North Vancouver Winery Poses the Question, “What Happens Now?”

The new wine brand has released five bottles since launching in August with a second batch slated to drop in November.

You Need To Try This / West End

Not Even a Global Pandemic Could Stop This Made-in-Vancouver Burrito Collaboration…

The surprise arrival of this burrito -- aptly named "Not today, Seitan" -- rushed me back in spirit to this far more relaxed time.

Tea and Two Slices

On the Need to Keep Fighting and Never Caring What Chip Wilson Thinks

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds dystopian French inventions and a guy covered in ranch dressing.

Intelligence Briefs

On Going Down in Flames and the Attractive Escape of the High End Dining Experience

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia learns about Coffee Crisp and of local chefs leaving the city for good.

Community News / Yaletown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar’s New Executive Chef, Tommy Shorthouse, Launches New Menu Today

Previous
Straight & Marrow Launches New Dishes and Cocktails Inspired by Autumn
Next
Whistler’s Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar to Host Cornucopia Dinner With Vanessa Vineyard

Scout List

See more from Scout List
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 571

8 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Oct. 15 to Oct. 28, 2020.

Scout List

Scout List Vol. 570

13 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from Aug. 20 to Aug. 29, 2020.

Scout List

Scout List Vol. 569

8 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12, 2020.

Scout List

Scout List Vol. 568

9 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from July 23 to July 29, 2020.