Drinker / Strathcona

Sneak Peek Inside Strathcona’s New Superflux Beer Company (Launching This Weekend)

Portrait

As noted in The Tip Out yesterday, Strathcona is on the very verge of welcoming the highly anticipated Superflux Beer Company to the neighbourhood…

Owners Adam Henderson and Matt Kohlen tell me the opening is going to happen in two stages. First, the retail component will launch this weekend on Saturday, August 15th (daily from 12pm to 8pm). Here at the point of sale, a tilt of the head will afford all the beer and merch-buying customers and lookie-lous a view of what’s coming next month: a very slick-looking tasting room that will launch before the end of September.

This has been a project that I’ve been really looking forward to since my first sips of their beer, which had been brewed nearby at Callister back in 2o15, which is to say years before they secured this address — 505 Clark Drive, one block south of East Hastings. (Like many, I’m also as big fan of their excellent branding, which was the focus of a short 2017 Scout feature written by Thalia Stopa). So ever since I learned (pre-Covid) that they were going to be landing within a stone’s throw of my house I’ve watched the space with an eagle eye (by rerouting my dog walks).

Adam Henderson and Matt Kohlen | Photo: Carlo Ricci

While slinking by with eyeballs set to pry yesterday lunchtime I was busted by one of the construction guys, who kindly invited me (and my dog) in for a quick tour. As you can see from the cell snaps above and below, it’s a pretty unique set up for a tasting room with its wavy banquette and curvaceous hightops opposite a long bar, all of it dwarfed by the brewing operation under warehouse-height ceilings.

Anticipation of good beer sipped in a swell-looking spot aside, I was excited to see Corduroy Pie Co. chef/owner Graham Marceau toiling away in the kitchen. He told me he’s been brought in to help develop the tasting room’s food menu, with the focus being a line-up of specialty hotdogs. He seemed pretty stoked about it, and now I am too. (If you want an advance taste, they’ll be selling ’em for takeout only starting this weekend.)

If you live in the area or are a fan of craft beer, do them a solid and help them get their lounge license by emailing the relevant government nabob in Victoria with some words of support. That’s the General Manager, c/o Senior Licensing Analyst, Liquor and Cannabis Registration Branch — LCRB.SLA@gov.bc.ca.

Now take a sneak peek inside…

  • IMG_0138
  • IMG_1915
  • IMG_1917
  • IMG_3076
  • IMG_4556 2
  • IMG_6157
  • IMG_6167
  • IMG_6577
  • IMG_6884
  • IMG_7275
Superflux Beer Company
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
505 Clark Dr. (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
Sneak Peek Inside Strathcona’s New Superflux Beer Company (Launching This Weekend)
Beer Brief Vol. 11

There are 0 comments

Strathcona

Opening Soon / Strathcona

‘Bar Gobo’ Opening Soon on Union Street

What was once to be Harvest Noodles is now on track to be Bar Gobo, a new wine and snack bar helmed by Peter Van de Reep.

Lexicon / Strathcona

This Isn't the First Time This Part of Vancouver Has Seen a Large Homeless Encampment...

"90 years before Strathcona Park became a homeless tent city, it was home to a squatter camp known as Hobo Jungle."

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Strathcona

How Prohibitive Zoning Laws Made Our Neighbourhoods Less Interesting

Small restaurants, cafes and shops deep within our residential neighbourhoods would be great. Too bad they're illegal.

Honour Bound / Strathcona

The Writers’ Exchange Seeking Tables, Chairs, Fridge for Two New Spaces

The local kids literacy program has been able to secure new spaces, but they need some help in furnishing them...

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Strathcona

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Had Some Garage Bars In Its Neighbourhood Laneways

The idea of the "Garage Bar" as a place to have an unlicensed sip with your friends and neighbours just feels right...

TBT / Strathcona

THROWBACK THURSDAY // Pink Wall Ice Cream Hangs at La Casa Gelato

These two girls were living in a completely different world three Springs ago, and I bet they're missing it right about now.

Popular

Opening Soon / Strathcona

‘Bar Gobo’ Opening Soon on Union Street

What was once to be Harvest Noodles is now on track to be Bar Gobo, a new wine and snack bar helmed by Peter Van de Reep.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Capo and The Spritz Opening Soon in Yaletown

The 120 seat casual pizza restaurant and bar is set to launch mid-September on the ground floor of the Opus Hotel.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

You Need To Try This / Downtown

Want to Eat Exceedingly Well on Your Next Camping Trip? You Need to Try This…

I took some of Chambar new 'Into the Wild' line of prepared foods camping up the Nahatlatch River this past weekend...

Tea and Two Slices

On Suffering From Covid Fatigue and Accepting That Tent Cities Aren’t Going Away

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr learns of landlords being mean and applauds the Leafs for losing.

Drinker

See more from Drinker
Drinker

Beer Brief, Vol. 40

5 Places

A bulleted briefing of beer news for your at-home and socially-distanced pleasure, compiled by Thalia Stopa.

Drinker

A Bookish Way to Stash Two Bottles of Whisky

Turns out you can hide two bottles of Bulleit and a small glass inside a big old book if you have a laser cutter and some time.

Drinker

Beer Brief, Vol. 39

6 Places

A bulleted briefing of beer news for your at-home and socially-distanced pleasure, compiled by Thalia Stopa.

Drinker

The Best BC Ciders to Enjoy This Summer

19 Places

We've mapped out well over a dozen local cideries and detailed their most interesting sips and suggested pairings.