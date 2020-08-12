Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society Spirits Launches Outdoor Patio

Portrait

The GOODS from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | East Van’s Odd Society Spirits reopened it’s lounge in late June and now the team invites you to join them on their new patio. This awesome new addition to Odd Society’s beautiful space increases seats and allows for summer sipping outside. Score a spot on the patio and order the Blue Crush made with coconut oil washed Wallflower Gin, tequila, blue curaçao, passion fruit, lime and coconut water.

This innovative award-winning distillery has made many changes to its day-to-day operations in the past 6 months in order to serve the community, adding an online bottle shop, curbside pickup, local delivery, cross-Canada shipping and the production of hand sanitizer, and now outdoor seating. Odd Society Spirits is open Thursday and Friday 3-10pm and Saturday 1-10pm, and accepts reservations.

For regular updates follow @OddSocietySpirits on Instagram.

About Odd Society Spirits | Odd Society Spirits is a small-batch B.C. craft-certified distillery located in the heart of East Vancouver. Dedicated to combining old-world distilling traditions with new-world ingredients and ingenuity, Odd Society Spirits has created a family of spirits that entice and intrigue.

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St. | 604-559-6745 | WEBSITE
Odd Society Spirits Launches Outdoor Patio
Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Opening Soon / Strathcona

‘Bar Gobo’ Opening Soon on Union Street

What was once to be Harvest Noodles is now on track to be Bar Gobo, a new wine and snack bar helmed by Peter Van de Reep.

Definitive Records / Railtown Japantown

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

The hospitality lifer picks three important records, singles out some vital podcasts and shares several essential books on tape.

Restaurant Graveyard / Main Street

Award-Winning Italian Restaurant Permanently Closes After 12 Years on Main Street

We can't blame greedy landlords or property developers for this one. Campagnolo was closed by Covid-19, plain and simple.

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

‘The Keefer Yard’ Prepares to Tee Off in Chinatown

The narrow but deep vacant lot beside The Keefer Bar is currently being transformed into The Keefer Yard, an al fresco space dedicated to outdoor games and good times.

Cool Things We Want / Commercial Drive

We Want Some of Livia Bakery’s Canned Cherries, Blackberries and Huckleberries

The popular Commercial Drive establishment is just about to release a sweet line-up of summer deliciousness...

Lexicon / Strathcona

This Isn't the First Time This Part of Vancouver Has Seen a Large Homeless Encampment...

"90 years before Strathcona Park became a homeless tent city, it was home to a squatter camp known as Hobo Jungle."

Popular

Opening Soon / Strathcona

‘Bar Gobo’ Opening Soon on Union Street

What was once to be Harvest Noodles is now on track to be Bar Gobo, a new wine and snack bar helmed by Peter Van de Reep.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

You Need To Try This / Downtown

Want to Eat Exceedingly Well on Your Next Camping Trip? You Need to Try This…

I took some of Chambar new 'Into the Wild' line of prepared foods camping up the Nahatlatch River this past weekend...

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Capo and The Spritz Opening Soon in Yaletown

The 120 seat casual pizza restaurant and bar is set to launch mid-September on the ground floor of the Opus Hotel.

Cool Things We Want / Kitsilano

One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Has Finally Produced a Cookbook, and We Want It

I'm not certain which of Maenam's 100+ recipes I'm going to try and tackle first, but I expect to be both challenged and rewarded.

Previous
El Santo Brings Back Brunch and Happy Hour After Making Meals for Local Charity
Next
The Tip Out, Vol. 1

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / New Westminster

El Santo Brings Back Brunch and Happy Hour After Making Meals for Local Charity

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

‘Big Shucker’ Oyster Pop-Up Set for Saturday at Mt. Pleasant’s Tocador

Community News / Main Street

Pizzeria Farina to Offer $9 Pizzas in Celebration of its 9th Birthday on August 18th

Community News / Downtown

Nightingale Launches New Farm-to-Table Weekend Brunch Service