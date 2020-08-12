Odd Society Spirits Launches Outdoor Patio

The GOODS from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | East Van’s Odd Society Spirits reopened it’s lounge in late June and now the team invites you to join them on their new patio. This awesome new addition to Odd Society’s beautiful space increases seats and allows for summer sipping outside. Score a spot on the patio and order the Blue Crush made with coconut oil washed Wallflower Gin, tequila, blue curaçao, passion fruit, lime and coconut water.

This innovative award-winning distillery has made many changes to its day-to-day operations in the past 6 months in order to serve the community, adding an online bottle shop, curbside pickup, local delivery, cross-Canada shipping and the production of hand sanitizer, and now outdoor seating. Odd Society Spirits is open Thursday and Friday 3-10pm and Saturday 1-10pm, and accepts reservations.

For regular updates follow @OddSocietySpirits on Instagram.

About Odd Society Spirits | Odd Society Spirits is a small-batch B.C. craft-certified distillery located in the heart of East Vancouver. Dedicated to combining old-world distilling traditions with new-world ingredients and ingenuity, Odd Society Spirits has created a family of spirits that entice and intrigue.