Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel & Spa Recognized As Top Hotel In Canada

The GOODS from The Magnolia Hotel & Spa

Victoria, BC | The Magnolia Hotel & Spa has been voted the #1 Top Hotel in Canada in the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards – Best of the Best, announced Tuesday.

“This incredible news could not have come at a better time for our team,” said Bill Lewis, General Manager of the Magnolia Hotel & Spa. “It is uplifting and much appreciated to be recognized by our valued guests in the wake of this especially challenging period for tourism – we are very much inspired to continue providing guests with the highly personalized service and curated experiences synonymous with the Magnolia Hotel & Spa.”

The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight the world’s best hotels, destinations and experiences worldwide as determined by the millions of reviews, ratings and opinions collected throughout the year from TripAdvisor travellers across the globe. With 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences and airlines, TripAdvisor is the world’s largest travel platform, providing travellers with a breadth of knowledge and inspiration to help them plan their perfect trip.

The Magnolia Hotel & Spa’s commitment to providing guests with an unrivalled luxury boutique accommodation experience in the heart of the city has positioned the property as Victoria’s most award-winning hotel. With a highly personalized customer service promise and central location only steps from Victoria’s picturesque Inner Harbour, the Magnolia Hotel & Spa provides a home away from home in British Columbia’s picture-perfect capital city. Unique details set the hotel apart, including a collection of Curated Trail Maps, offering guests the opportunity to explore the city’s hidden gems independently and at their own pace; the award-winning Courtney Room restaurant focusing on Vancouver Island produce; and the 100% organic Spa Magnolia, both located off the hotel’s lobby.

To mark the occasion, the Magnolia Hotel & Spa has launched a Celebrate Package that includes a bottle of local Unsworth Vineyards Charme De L’Ile sparkling wine and a $75 per night dining credit for The Courtney Room restaurant or in-room dining. This offer is available for stays until December 20, 2020, and must be booked by August 16, 2020.

Visit www.tripadvisor.ca/TravelersChoice to learn more about the awards and what makes Magnolia Hotel & Spa the best destination in Canada. To experience Victoria’s leading boutique hotel, visit www.magnoliahotel.com or call 1-877-624-6654.

For details on how the Magnolia Hotel & Spa has adapted to the pandemic, visit: https://magnoliahotel.com/covid-19.

About The Magnolia Hotel & Spa | Just steps from Victoria’s picturesque Inner Harbour, The Magnolia Hotel & Spa wins over guests with its unbeatable location and service. #6 Top Hotel in Canada in Condé Nast Traveler 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards, #1 City Hotel in Canada in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2017 readers’ survey and consistently recognized by Forbes, Condé Nast Johansens and in the annual TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® awards, the Magnolia Hotel & Spa is one block from the Inner Harbour and the city’s best restaurants, shops and entertainment – exactly where you want to be during a stay in Victoria. Now home to The Courtney Room, voted #10 Best New Restaurant in Canada’s Best New Restaurant 2018 Awards presented by Air Canada and American Express.