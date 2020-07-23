Scout List Vol. 568

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from July 23 to July 29, 2020. Please note that you can now get the Scout List – with a few extra pieces of intel included – sent to your inbox every Thursday. Sign up for your subscription in the sidebar.

AUSSIE BARBIE | You may not be able head Down Under right now, but you can still get a wallop of Australian spirit in Hastings-Sunrise this coming Tuesday night. Two fantastic restaurants (Kissa Tanto and Dachi) are joining forces (along with a substantial line-up of other fantastic industry folks) to put on an event called “Dachi Down Under”, a traditional Aussie BBQ held on the sprawling patio at Dachi this Tuesday, July 28th from 3pm to 10pm. The outdoor feasting will include steak sandwiches, shrimp on the barbie, veggie skewers, lamingtons, pavlova, and all the drinks (natural wines, fun cocktails and buckets of cold Australian beer!). The event, which is not ticketed, will strictly adhere to all Covid-19 restaurant service protocols. More here.

GOOD FOOD | This weekend, BIPOC Foods Vancouver – a new online community platform featuring Vancouver-based BIPOC food and beverage businesses – has rallied together a bunch of local food businesses to offer Vancouverites a virtual pop-up shop of deliciousness. Browse the full list of vendors here. We’re definitely eyeing the raspberry habanero poptarts and kimchi scones from Agrestal Bakeshop, but everyone involved brings something cool to the table, from spicy pork crisps to vegan mango lassi, there will be something for everyone!

LIGHTNING DUST | Looking at another Friday night at home? Why not kick things notch? Grab a can of beer, turn on your computer and catch an exclusive livestream performance featuring local band Lightning Dust. The show will be broadcast on Twitch on Friday, July 24, 6pm | DETAILS

STAR DUST | Clear skies are expected over the next several days so take advantage and catch a glimpse of Comet NEOWISE. Your best chances of seeing the comet will be looking west after darkness falls (9:45/10pm). It is said to be spectacular with a beautiful tail of golden dust. For a more detailed background on the hunk of ice, click here. Otherwise, find yourself a quiet patch of park, beach or porch, look up into the sky and start scanning.

PAPER ART | Malls may be open, but that doesn’t mean you need to go to them. Say no to big box shopping and focus on the little guys! Our pals, the peeps behind Got Craft markets (long-time champions of small local makers), have curated a sweet line-up of quality stationery and paper goods for their Paper + Print Virtual Market this weekend. Head online to browse paper goods from 30+ makers and small shops from across Canada including cards, art prints, notebooks, stickers, and more. The Got Craft virtual market happens today (Thursday, July 23rd) through Sunday, July 26th. Check it out here.

COOL OFF | Temperatures are expected to continue to climb over the weekend, so a dip in some cool running water might be in order. Pack a bag with towels, sunscreen, cold drinks and snacks and make for the hills. Not only does Lynn Canyon Park offer lovely and partially shaded trails, but it also has some beautiful swimming holes. Check out the 30 Foot Pool (a short walk from the suspension bridge) or continue along the trails toward the Seymour Demonstration Forest and stop at Rice Lake for a dip.

PRIDE | It doesn’t officially kick off until next week, but it is happening: a pandemic can’t stop Vancouver Pride! Naturally, things will look a little different this year, but the energy and creativity that the Vancouver Pride Society (and supporting community) have used to adapt to current limitations is impressive. From art walks to anti-racism workshops, there is will be a multitude of ways to connect. My hands-down favourite addition to the 2020 festival has to be Drag Deliveries. From Vancouver Pride: “Pride comes to YOU this year. We will be driving through areas of Vancouver every day of Pride Week in the Drag Delivery Evo Car Share Car with swag bags and prizes. Watch the live stream to learn where the crew will be and look out for Drag Queens with big packages!” How great would it be to live in a city that had Drag Deliveries all the time? Get into the spirit over at the sexy new Vancouver Pride website.

GOT KIDS? | How cool would it be to see them take part in a nurturing afternoon of storytime, mindfulness practice and art activities in a garden? Good news: I Dream Library puts on a KidLit Summer Storytime Series on Monday afternoon for kids ages 3-7. There are only 8 spots available, and this is the last story time of the summer. Even better news: if you don’t score a spot in Monday’s storytime, this is an ongoing resource committed to connecting kids, students, caregivers, educators and organizations with intersectional literature that supports childhood mental wellness. Take a look and learn more here.

FARMERS | Farmers Markets are in full swing right now. Plums are happening, peaches are coming in, and all kinds of vegetables are waiting for you. Social distancing line-ups can be intimidating, but they really do move quickly (Vancouver Farmers Markets have even launched a way that you can skip the line with a pre-order for quick pick-up). Summer won’t last forever, folks. Don’t end up staring sad-faced out your December window wishing you had spent more time eating fresh local food in the sunshine. Feed your body healthy food! There is no better way to source the good stuff than direct from farmers! Find out more.

