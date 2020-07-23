Heads Up / East Vancouver

BIPOC Foods Vancouver Virtual Pop-Up Market Happens July 25/26

Portrait

As difficult and isolating as these recent times have been, food still remains a powerful force for connectivity. Case in point: BIPOC Foods Vancouver – a new online community platform featuring over a dozen Vancouver-based BIPOC food and beverage businesses, which officially launched at the beginning of July.

Put together by by four savvy, food-loving Women of Colour – Ariela Badenas, co-owner of Tempea Foods; Anika Talwalkar, of The Indian Pantry Catering; Mithalee Rawat, founder of Shorba Bone Broth; and Avneet Harneen Takhar, all-around food lover – BIPOC Foods Vancouver recently announced their first pop-up, which is set for July 25th and 26th.

For the inaugural event, the team has rallied together a community of 16 local BIPOC food and beverage businesses (full list below) that will be participating in the virtual pop-up shop. The list of vendors’ products has been live on their website since July 17th, while their Instagram feed has been featuring profiles of each business. However, the shopping frenzy itself will be happening on one weekend only, and it’s this weekend.

Agrestal Bakeshop
Chao + Pan
Elbo Patties
Kapé Coffee
Kula Kitchen
Luv The Grub
One Arrow Meats
Plant Veda
River Select
Salty Cabbage
Shorba Bone Broth
Sriracha Revolver
The Indian Pantry
Tality Kombucha
Tempea
Van Koji

You’ll be able to stock up on everything from vegan “lassi” and pop-tarts to pork crisps and Jamaican-style patties, plus stews, sauces, spices and so much more. All orders placed over the weekend will be available to pick up from the Coho Commissary in East Van the following Friday (July 31st) and Saturday (August 1st). A portion of proceeds from the pop-up will be donated to the Hogan’s Alley Society. Get all the details and begin your pre-shopping here.

Why it matters: Positively nurturing diversity and community is vital and BIPOC Foods Vancouver has come up with a tasty, realistic and sustainable way for fellow food-lovers to do just that: by using some of our grocery dollars to support small and local BIPOC businesses.

Coho Collective & Coho Coffee
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1370 East Georgia St. | WEBSITE
BIPOC Foods Vancouver Virtual Pop-Up Market Happens July 25/26
Chef Taeyoung Chang to Head New Culinary Program at Coho Coffee

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Honour Bound / Hastings Sunrise

Hospitality Friends to Rally for One of Their Own With Big Aussie BBQ in East Van

The feasting will include steak sandwiches, shrimp on the barbie, veggie skewers, Aussie burgers and more.

Comfort Food / Hastings Sunrise

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The ‘How Is This a Salad?’ Cobb Salad at Red Wagon

Including any kind of salad on our Comfort Food map might seem a little...er...wrong, but shut up and look at this thing.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

‘Straight & Marrow’ Resumes Construction in the Old ‘Bistro Wagon Rouge’ Location

I did another walk-through of the space a couple of days ago and found them less than a month away from launch.

Restaurant Graveyard / Chinatown

Remembering the Promising Chinatown Restaurant and Bar That Never Really Caught On

The 80-seat Juniper lasted five years at 185 Keefer Street having never fulfilled its pre-opening promise.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Take a Look Inside ‘Pizzeria Grano’ — Launching This Week on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria is opening in the old Don't Argue address (3240 Main Street) this Thursday, July 9th

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Strathcona

How Prohibitive Zoning Laws Made Our Neighbourhoods Less Interesting

Small restaurants, cafes and shops deep within our residential neighbourhoods would be great. Too bad they're illegal.

Scout List

Scout List Vol. 567

15 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from July 16 to July 22, 2020.

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Honour Bound / Hastings Sunrise

Hospitality Friends to Rally for One of Their Own With Big Aussie BBQ in East Van

The feasting will include steak sandwiches, shrimp on the barbie, veggie skewers, Aussie burgers and more.

Community News / Whistler

Register Now for the Audain Art Museum’s First ‘Tuesday Night Talk’ With Artist Ian Wallace

Heads Up

Refresh Market’s Highly Anticipated Spring Edition Will Be Virtual on April 25th

The online event will include studio tours, workshops, tutorials and looks behind-the-scenes with their TBA line-up of vendors.

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / The Islands

Baja-Inspired ‘Tranquilo’ Restaurant Opens at Galiano Island’s Bodega Ridge

Chef Elmark Andres has left the mainland for the serenity of Galiano Island to make some delicious things...

Heads Up / Tofino

New ‘Super Natural’ Gaia Grocery Now Open in Tofino

Tofino's newest business is fully stocked with local, organic and sustainable food options for shopping in-store and online.

Heads Up / Downtown

‘Superbaba’ Popping Up for Evening Delivery and Take-Out Service at Cafe Medina

The pop up will focus on Superbaba favourites like falafel, shawarma, fresh baked pita and their signature turmeric cookie.

Heads Up

New Table Service Protocols for BC Restaurants

All local diners, workers and restaurateurs should familiarize themselves with the complete Worksafe BC document.