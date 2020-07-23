BIPOC Foods Vancouver Virtual Pop-Up Market Happens July 25/26

As difficult and isolating as these recent times have been, food still remains a powerful force for connectivity. Case in point: BIPOC Foods Vancouver – a new online community platform featuring over a dozen Vancouver-based BIPOC food and beverage businesses, which officially launched at the beginning of July.

Put together by by four savvy, food-loving Women of Colour – Ariela Badenas, co-owner of Tempea Foods; Anika Talwalkar, of The Indian Pantry Catering; Mithalee Rawat, founder of Shorba Bone Broth; and Avneet Harneen Takhar, all-around food lover – BIPOC Foods Vancouver recently announced their first pop-up, which is set for July 25th and 26th.

For the inaugural event, the team has rallied together a community of 16 local BIPOC food and beverage businesses (full list below) that will be participating in the virtual pop-up shop. The list of vendors’ products has been live on their website since July 17th, while their Instagram feed has been featuring profiles of each business. However, the shopping frenzy itself will be happening on one weekend only, and it’s this weekend.

Agrestal Bakeshop

Chao + Pan

Elbo Patties

Kapé Coffee

Kula Kitchen

Luv The Grub

One Arrow Meats

Plant Veda

River Select

Salty Cabbage

Shorba Bone Broth

Sriracha Revolver

The Indian Pantry

Tality Kombucha

Tempea

Van Koji

You’ll be able to stock up on everything from vegan “lassi” and pop-tarts to pork crisps and Jamaican-style patties, plus stews, sauces, spices and so much more. All orders placed over the weekend will be available to pick up from the Coho Commissary in East Van the following Friday (July 31st) and Saturday (August 1st). A portion of proceeds from the pop-up will be donated to the Hogan’s Alley Society. Get all the details and begin your pre-shopping here.

Why it matters: Positively nurturing diversity and community is vital and BIPOC Foods Vancouver has come up with a tasty, realistic and sustainable way for fellow food-lovers to do just that: by using some of our grocery dollars to support small and local BIPOC businesses.