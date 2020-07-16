Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel & Spa Details Summer Packages and Perks for BC Residents

The GOODS from The Courtney Room

Victoria, BC | Tucked away on a quiet side street, just moments from Victoria’s picturesque Inner Harbour, the Magnolia Hotel & Spa offers a boutique haven in British Columbia’s colourful capital, away from the crowds but just a short stroll from the city’s iconic sites.

Victoria’s open spaces and boutique nature have adapted well to distancing guidelines and the Magnolia Hotel & Spa’s summer packages offer BC residents added value and savings to help inspire a Victoria vacation.

Home to an award-winning restaurant, The Courtney Room, and the 100% organic Spa Magnolia, the BC Residents’ rate includes a $50 credit to spend on the mini-bar, in-room dining, dinner at the restaurant or a spa treatment, as well as a light continental breakfast for two delivered to the room each morning. For those who’d like to stay a little longer, the hotel is also offering a Stay Longer, Save More rate that includes a 10% discount on two night bookings, 20% on three nights and 30% on four night stays. Guests who book by July 27th can access the Dinner on Us rate, which includes a $200 credit to enjoy delicious, locally sourced cuisine at The Courtney Room (valid for stays until December 20th).

With the hotel’s newly released Welcome to Victoria Curated Trail map as the guide (in a downloadable, digital format), see this picture perfect city in its full summer glory. Stops include the iconic BC Parliament buildings, built between 1893 to 1898 by Francis Rattenbury and embellished with over 3,300 sparkling, energy efficient lights; the lesser-known Thunderbird Park, home to a collection of 11 traditional totem poles from the Royal BC Museum, carved with thunderbirds, orcas and bears; and the accessible wild and wide-open spaces of Beacon Hill Park.

The boutique Magnolia Hotel & Spa is the embodiment of “small is beautiful” with a highly personalized customer service promise; just 64 rooms meaning that guests will see very few others in the hotel’s elevators and communal areas; rigorous cleanliness practices (including leaving rooms for 24hrs between guest stays); and central location close to Victoria’s iconic attractions – but with access to locals’ knowledge of those off the beaten track too.

The hotel’s collection of Curated Trail maps offers guests the opportunity to explore independently and at their own pace. From Craft Breweries to Running Trails, Victoria’s Culinary TrailBlazers to the city’s best spots for afternoon tea (some with a twist), the majority of Victoria’s businesses are open and welcoming guests and the hotel’s concierge team is ready to help navigate and guide with the latest information.

To book your Victoria summer vacation and to see more details and book by dates for all special rates, visit www.magnoliahotel.com/specials or call 1-877-624-6654 to speak with the reservations team.

For details on how the Magnolia Hotel & Spa has adapted to the pandemic, visit: https://magnoliahotel.com/covid-19.

About The Magnolia Hotel & Spa | Just steps from Victoria’s picturesque Inner Harbour, The Magnolia Hotel & Spa wins over guests with its unbeatable location and service. #6 Top Hotel in Canada in Condé Nast Traveler 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards, #1 City Hotel in Canada in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2017 readers’ survey and consistently recognized by Forbes, Condé Nast Johansens and in the annual TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® awards, the Magnolia Hotel & Spa is one block from the Inner Harbour and the city’s best restaurants, shops and entertainment – exactly where you want to be during a stay in Victoria. Now home to The Courtney Room, voted #10 Best New Restaurant in Canada’s Best New Restaurant 2018 Awards presented by Air Canada and American Express.