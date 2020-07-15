Opening Soon / East Vancouver

‘Straight & Marrow’ Resumes Construction in the Old ‘Bistro Wagon Rouge’ Location

Portrait

Shortly before the world got weird with the coronavirus I got wind of Straight & Marrow, a new restaurant project that piqued my interest on account of its location and the people involved.

Covid-19 may significantly slowed construction progress at chef Chris Lam’s Straight & Marrow, but it has since resumed in earnest with an opening date set for some point in August.

For a refresher, here are some excerpts from my story back in February

Provence and Nuba Gastown kitchen veteran Chris Lam has picked up the recently closed Bistro Wagon Rouge space at 1869 Powell St. with the goal of turning it into a new restaurant called Straight & Marrow. From what I understood of my conversation with the first-time restaurateur – which were joined by bar manager Chad Rivard (who is still on the wood at nearby Odd Society Spirits) – the overall plan for the 960 sqft. Straight & Marrow is to create a fun, cocktail-forward, broadly Euro-flavoured bistro that pays attention to detail without taking itself too seriously or aligning too closely to one type of cuisine or another.

The address is next door to The Pie ShoppeAleph Eatery, and (now closed) Trans Am, which is to say they’re in good company. I’m told that pretty much everything from Bistro Wagon Rouge is on its way out, save for the beautiful 12-seat bar. The kitchen pass is being extended out a couple of feet into the dining room, so no longer will guests have to awkwardly lope through the kitchen to get to the bathroom. Genevieve Legg of Formed 4 Design is doing the interior, but at this stage I have no idea what it’s going to look like come opening day.

Joining Lam in the kitchen will be chef Essex Balce, a long-time Provence compatriot, while the floor will be run by Lift manager Marc Dumouchel. Straight & Marrow will be dinner only to start, with brunch services likely to follow shortly after launch.

I did another walk-through of the space yesterday and it was a bit of a crowded hive of activity. As you can see from the images below, they appear to have made significant progress on the build with Genevieve Legg and Leah Bradley’s copper-painted art installation of patterned wooden boards and found industrial objects now in place above the banquette that runs the length of the room. Lam told me he’s almost locked down his menu, and aims to start testing in house shortly. It’s my hope to see that as it happens, so expect more on this project soon. In the meantime, take a look inside…

  • IMG_3983
  • IMG_6294
  • IMG_3424
  • IMG_3562
  • IMG_3616
  • IMG_1597
  • IMG_0569
  • IMG_5567
  • IMG_6279
  • IMG_6292
  • IMG_8271
  • IMG_8862
Straight & Marrow
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1869 Powell St. (Opening soon) | 778-989-1626 | WEBSITE
‘Straight & Marrow’ Resumes Construction in the Old ‘Bistro Wagon Rouge’ Location
Straight & Marrow Opening Soon on Powell Street

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Restaurant Graveyard / Chinatown

Remembering the Promising Chinatown Restaurant and Bar That Never Really Caught On

The 80-seat Juniper lasted five years at 185 Keefer Street having never fulfilled its pre-opening promise.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Take a Look Inside ‘Pizzeria Grano’ — Launching This Week on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria is opening in the old Don't Argue address (3240 Main Street) this Thursday, July 9th

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Strathcona

How Prohibitive Zoning Laws Made Our Neighbourhoods Less Interesting

Small restaurants, cafes and shops deep within our residential neighbourhoods would be great. Too bad they're illegal.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Superbaba Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The Middle Eastern food truck concept will go brick and mortar on a busy stretch of Main Street at the end of summer.

Honour Bound / Strathcona

The Writers’ Exchange Seeking Tables, Chairs, Fridge for Two New Spaces

The local kids literacy program has been able to secure new spaces, but they need some help in furnishing them...

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try the New ‘Lee’s Honey Dip Fried Chicken Sandwich’

The new sandwich is a collab between Granville Island's Lee's Doughnuts and Commercial Drive's Downlow Chicken Shack.

Popular

Opening Soon / West Side

Bells and Whistles Set to Open Second Location This Summer

The Gooseneck Hospitality group is on track to launch their new sports-friendly, craft beer-loving restaurant this August.

Restaurant Graveyard / Chinatown

Remembering the Promising Chinatown Restaurant and Bar That Never Really Caught On

The 80-seat Juniper lasted five years at 185 Keefer Street having never fulfilled its pre-opening promise.

Intelligence Briefs

On Burning Matchsticks and Wondering How Long It Will Take the Restaurant Industry to Recover

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds reckonings aplenty and local Covid case counts growing.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Take a Look Inside ‘Pizzeria Grano’ — Launching This Week on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria is opening in the old Don't Argue address (3240 Main Street) this Thursday, July 9th

You Need To Try This

You Need to Try Chef Tomoko Tahara’s Breakfast Set at Powell Street’s New ‘Harken’

Inspired by the morning meal of Buddhist Monks, the weekend-only plate includes miso soup, five sides and a bowl of steamed rice.

Opening Soon

See more from Opening Soon
Opening Soon / West Side

Bells and Whistles Set to Open Second Location This Summer

The Gooseneck Hospitality group is on track to launch their new sports-friendly, craft beer-loving restaurant this August.

Opening Soon / False Creek

New Taco Spot ‘Popina Cantina’ Opening Soon

It's coming to us in the original Sen Pad Thai location and is on track to open to the public in August, 2020.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Take a Look Inside ‘Pizzeria Grano’ — Launching This Week on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria is opening in the old Don't Argue address (3240 Main Street) this Thursday, July 9th

Opening Soon / West Side

Potluck Hawker Eatery Ready to Serve Up South-East Asian Street Food in Cambie Village

The south-east Asian street food restaurant from chef Justin Cheung is set to launch July 15th on Cambie Street.