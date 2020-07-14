Restaurant Graveyard / Chinatown

Remembering the Promising Chinatown Restaurant and Bar That Never Really Caught On

Portrait

The ever-evolving Restaurant Graveyard series looks back at the countless, long-shuttered establishments that helped to propel Vancouver’s food and drink forward. Full A-Z with maps and photos here. May they never be forgotten!

The 80-seat Juniper launched with high hopes after lengthy construction delays in late 2015. Beyond its modern, sleek design by Simcic + Uhrich Architects (with artwork by Ricky Alvarez and Ola Volo) and central Chinatown address (located in the new Keefer Block building facing Juke Fried Chicken and across the alleyway from Bao Bei), it boasted a great pre-opening team. From my contemporary notes, I can see that the crew included the mentionable likes of chef Lee Parsons (who left the project before construction finished), manager/somm Sarah McCauley (who lasted just a couple of months), superstar server/somm Shiva Reddy (who was also gone in a flash), and barman Shaun Layton (who was only there on a short-term contract to develop the bar program and train staff). Two of the restaurant’s four co-owners, Miranda Hudson and Reggie Tanzola, also left the project before opening day, which is to say it didn’t appear to be an easy birth for Juniper. Of course, none of this instability was public-facing intel, but it can’t have done much for the restaurant’s reputation within the trade (and if you don’t think that matters, good luck to you). A lacklustre review in the Globe and Mail that hinted at the internal chaos didn’t do the restaurant any favours, either. The food concept was on trend for the times (local, farm-to-table Cascadian) but it never really caught fire with spoiled-for-choice Vancouver diners, who may have been suffering from ‘new restaurant fatigue’ after several boom years. Despite the inarguable capabilities of Juniper’s successive chefs (Sarah Stewart, Josh Gale, Warren Chow) and its always popular cocktail program (helmed to the bitter end by the talented Max Borrowman), the restaurant quietly shuttered at the close of 2019.

  • Juniper - The Valley
  • Seared Fraser Valley Pork Chop with Poblano Chimmichurri
  • juniper_cocktail_rad-ish_02_lores
  • juniper_apple_pie_lores
  • Juniper - The Bird's Nest
  • East Van Bramble
  • Roasted Sunchoke and Chicory Salad
  • juniper_cocktail_juniper_lores
  • Juniper - Bar 3
  • Plowman's Charcuterie Board
  • Pina Faux-lada
  • Juniper - Bar 2
  • juniper_black_cod_lores
  • juniper_beets_knees_lores
  • Juniper - Bar 1
  • Aston Martini
  • 278a34c6-f93e-4fbf-8d12-68483a2510f3
  • juniper_cocktail_rad-ish_lores
  • Beet's Knees
Juniper
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
185 Keefer St. | 604-681-1695 | WEBSITE
Remembering the Promising Chinatown Restaurant and Bar That Never Really Caught On
Vancouver’s Best Cocktail Spots, Winter Edition

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

Comfort Food / Chinatown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Hot & Sour Pork Noodle Soup at Chinatown’s Fat Mao

I like other bowls at chef Angus An's Chinatown restaurant (not to mention the roti), but this one has magic restorative powers...

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Bar Chickadee, Opening Soon in Chinatown

The owners of Juke Fried Chicken have divided their space in half to create a new cocktail bar, which opens June 12.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Chinatown’s ‘Barbara’ Nears Opening

Chef and first-time restaurateur Patrick Hennessy is on the verge of opening his tiny restaurant in Chinatown...

View From Your Window / Chinatown

The View From Your Window #222

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Heads Up / Chinatown

Chinatown’s Mamie Taylor’s to Close This Weekend

Owner Ron Oliver has sold the seven-year old restaurant at 251 East Georgia Street. The closing party is this Sunday, February 23rd.

TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago This Week, When Chinatown’s ‘Fat Mao’ Was Just Getting Started

For this week’s #TBT we go back to the humble beginnings of a popular noodle joint that has been kicking ass since day one.

Popular

Opening Soon / West Side

Bells and Whistles Set to Open Second Location This Summer

The Gooseneck Hospitality group is on track to launch their new sports-friendly, craft beer-loving restaurant this August.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Take a Look Inside ‘Pizzeria Grano’ — Launching This Week on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria is opening in the old Don't Argue address (3240 Main Street) this Thursday, July 9th

Tea and Two Slices

On Friendly Sausage-Makers Gone Bad and Raising Glasses to Park Board Ineptitude

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr likes the border closed and marvels at City Council's lameness.

You Need To Try This

You Need to Try Chef Tomoko Tahara’s Breakfast Set at Powell Street’s New ‘Harken’

Inspired by the morning meal of Buddhist Monks, the weekend-only plate includes miso soup, five sides and a bowl of steamed rice.

Opening Soon / False Creek

New Taco Spot ‘Popina Cantina’ Opening Soon

It's coming to us in the original Sen Pad Thai location and is on track to open to the public in August, 2020.

Previous
Wildebeest and Dachi Pairing Up for Collaborative Feast This Thursday (See Menu)
Next
We Want Every Camp Cooler-Friendly Can of ‘A Noble Blend’ We Can Find

Restaurant Graveyard

See more from Restaurant Graveyard
Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Hotel Restaurant and Bar That Championed Local Seafood

Yew in the Four Seasons (2007-2020) set an example of what a hotel restaurant could be in city in search of its culinary identity.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Restaurant That Made Vancouver Think It Had Officially Hit the Big Time

The coming of Market by Jean-Georges was a signal that our little town would soon join the ranks of the world's great food cities.

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

It Was Only in Kits for a Few Years, But This Airy Bistro Made a Delicious Impact

A contemporary of neighbours Gastropod and Fuel, Laurent and Valerie Devin's Bistrot Bistro outlasted both.

Restaurant Graveyard / West Vancouver

This North Shore Restaurant Won Big Awards (But Lasted Only Five Years)

Named one of Canada’s Top Ten Best New Restaurants of 2008 by enRoute magazine, Fraiche was a breath of fresh, mountain air.