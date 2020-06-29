Tofino’s Wickaninnish Inn Has Reopened

The GOODS from The Pointe at The Wickaninnish Inn

Tofino, BC | The Wickaninnish Inn reopened Friday, June 26, 2020, as part of Phase 3 of the Government of British Columbia’s Restart Plan.

In reaction to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wickaninnish Inn closed on March 18, 2020. Though an official closure was not a mandatory recommendation from BC’s provincial government, the leadership team at the Inn took this proactive measure as an extra precaution for the safety of guests, staff and the community of Tofino.

While the hospitality industry is considered an essential service and some accommodation providers opened as early as June 1 during Phase 2, the Wickaninnish Inn welcomes mostly leisure travelers and decided to wait until Phase 3, which allows for non-essential travel. This has meant the opening was postponed several times, however, safeguarding the vulnerability of Tofino, a small town with limited resources, has been the Inn’s top priority.

During the lead up to reopening, the team at the Wickaninnish Inn has worked diligently to implement standards that meet or exceed all industry guidelines surrounding COVID-19. The Inn’s plan has been specifically tailored to ensure the safety of valued guests and team members while taking into account the latest information and research on the subject. This includes the review and adoption of all aspects of the COVID-19 Guidance to the Hotel Sector prepared by the BC Centre for Disease Control, addressing all the specific requirements of the WorkSafeBC COVID-19 Safety Plan and adhering to specific relevant orders from Dr. Bonnie Henry, the Provincial Health Officer for British Columbia.

As per British Columbia’s Phase 3 plan, the Inn will be accepting reservations from all residents of Canada. International guests will be welcomed back when travel advisory guidelines allow. Currently, the Canada-USA border remains closed until July 21, 2020, and it may be extended beyond that date.

During this time, the Wickaninnish Inn will maintain staffing levels and add extra safety measures, including leaving rooms vacant for 24 hours between guests. This means occupancy will be much lower than usual, with the maximum being between 70%-75% for the 2020 summer season.

The team at the Wickaninnish Inn has a passion for hospitality, and they look forward to welcoming guests back. While it may be a little different, the entire team is committed to providing excellent service and fostering incredible experiences on the west coast of Vancouver Island that they are renowned for delivering.

For specific questions on the detailed plans for creating a healthy environment for guests, the team and community, please check the website or call the Inn directly.

Although the Inn’s web site wickinn.com is still functioning, reservations are currently being taken solely by phone at the property, so please call 1.800.333.4604 or 250.725.3100.

About the Wickaninnish Inn | Wickaninnish Inn, a Relais & Châteaux property since 1997, overlooks the Pacific Ocean from a rocky point on Vancouver Island’s rugged west coast, near the eclectic town of Tofino and Pacific Rim National Park. Two contemporary cedar buildings, set against a backdrop of ancient rainforest, boast an extensive local art collection (complemented by the neighbouring wood carving shed), and all rooms and suites offer ocean or beach views, gas fireplace, soaker tub and individual balcony. Uncompromising service, including a Clefs d’Or Concierge team, is a standard. The sole resort on Chesterman Beach, Tofino’s longest at 2.5km/1.5mi, the Inn is home to refined West Coast cuisine at The Pointe Restaurant and naturally inspired treatments at its intimate Ancient Cedars Spa.