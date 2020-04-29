Comfort Food / Commercial Drive

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Cubano Sandwich at Havana

Portrait

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

The allure of the Cubano sandwich at Commercial Drive’s Havana restaurant isn’t its fealty to authenticity or how close it is to the one in the movie Chef. We love it only because it tastes so damn good. This is why we previously broke it down in our Stacked series and why Maciel Pereda went even further and taught herself how to make them at home in our How to Cook Vancouver series. For a recap, it’s a stratified wonder of thinly sliced deli ham, Swiss cheese, roast pork (in this case, porchetta, gasp!) and pickles on a plancha-squished, housemade Cuban bun that’s been liberally spread with yellow mustard. Simple, comforting, and only available via takeout at the time of writing (due to Covid-19).

Havana
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1212 Commercial Dr. | 604-253-9119 | WEBSITE
