Foreign Intelligence Briefs

An American Bar Owner Found a Unique Way to Help Her Struggling Employees

Portrait

Photo credit: Jennifer Knox

(via) Have you ever been to a bar or restaurant where part of the interior schtick is to let customers tape or staple dollar bills to the ceiling? That’s how they do (or did) at Jennifer Knox’s casual, beach-themed Sand Bar in the US state of Georgia. During the pandemic shutdown, those pinned bucks are coming in handy – all 3,714 of ’em.

So it’s because of you all who put up a dollar up, that we were able to give back to our people! We’ve been loving all the messages that are coming through about your memories with each ‘love note’! What are your memories of the dollars?!? You have pictures?! From every Sand Bar employee, thank you from the bottom of our hearts! 100% of these dollars and donations are going to employees.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Heads Up

New ‘At Cost’ Food Delivery Service Being Tested for Struggling Vancouver Restaurants

The next version of 'From To' is set to roll out at some point next week with over a dozen Vancouver restaurants on board.

110 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Seen In Vancouver / Commercial Drive

Thieves Smash Window, Burgle Organic ‘Eternal Abundance’ Grocery on Commercial Drive

This is so gutting. The folks at this store are some of the kindest, sweetest, most well-meaning people in the community.

Scout List

Scout List Vol. 563

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do AT HOME from Apr. 8 to Apr. 16.

Previous
West End’s Beetbox Launches New ‘Beetbox Basics’ All-Vegan Condiments
Next
Cartems Donuts Reopens With Online Ordering and Curbside Pick-Up

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

See more from Foreign Intelligence Briefs
Foreign Intelligence Briefs

Watch Italy’s Mayors Furiously Admonish Their Own Citizens for Ignoring Calls to Stay Home

At the time of writing (March 30th, 2020), the death toll in Italy is over 10,000 -- now the highest in the world.

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

Distilleries are Starting to Make Hand Sanitizer for the Most Vulnerable in Their Communities

Hand sanitizer scarcity is stressing people out, and since stress weakens the immune system, it's a problem that needs solving fast.

Foreign Intelligence Briefs / Japan

How Japan Recovered After the Devastating 2011 Earthquake and Tsunami

Nine years ago this week the island nation of Japan suffered the devastating T?hoku earthquake and tsunami.

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

How Some Japanese Are Trying to Stay Social While ‘Social Distancing’

The practice is called On-nomi, or 'drinking on[line]'. "It's the touchless, pathogen-free gathering of the immediate future."