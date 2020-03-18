Distilleries are Starting to Make Hand Sanitizer for the Most Vulnerable in Their Communities

We all know that finding hand sanitizer is especially hard right now, and its scarcity is really starting to stress people out, especially those who are the most vulnerable. Since stress weakens the immune system, it’s a problem that needs quick solutions.

Thankfully, there are some out there who aren’t waiting to be told what to do in this crisis and are doing what they can to help. Via CNN:

Distilleries are stepping in to help combat the hand sanitizer shortage by using the alcohol in their facilities to create their own alcohol-based solutions. Some are packaging it in small bottles while others are encouraging people to bring in their own containers for refills. Old Fourth Distillery in Atlanta started making hand sanitizer and distributing it for free on Thursday. “Due to the recent reports of outages and low supply in our community, We have decided to provide hand sanitizer free of charge to anyone in need. Made with aloe vera gel and 95% ethanol,” the business wrote in an Instagram post last week. “This is no substitute for washing your hands but in a pinch it will get the job done.”

According to the distillery’s IG page, they’ve already run out:

Via the BBC, we learn that Scottish distilleries are doing the same:

Verdant Spirits, based in Dundee’s west end, hopes to produce 400 litres of the gel, starting this week. The company, and two other distilleries in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, were approached by care partnerships. Owner Andrew Mackenzie tracked down the ingredients listed on the World Health Organisation’s website. He said: “We put out a Facebook call because we couldn’t track down any hydrogen peroxide and that paid off, so we’ve got that covered. “We’ve got 20 litres of glycerine coming which is all we can get, because they’re rationing.”

Any interested distillers (and moonshiners) can find the ingredients list and directions from the World Health Organisation here.