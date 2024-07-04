Vessel Liquor Recommends Pairing These Four Bottles with Sunshine, This Summer

The Goods from Vessel Liquor

Since opening doors in December 2015, Vessel has become Victoria's hub for all things wine, beer, spirits, cider, and the conversation and culture surrounding them.

Awarded Best Liquor Store in Victoria (five times!), Vessel remains even more committed to serving the community.

It’s properly summer, and we’ve got four new selections to welcome the sunshine this month:

MADE IN BC

Bella Wines Naramata Village Sparkling Gamay 2022, Okanagan Valley, BC ($34.99)

What says summer better than sparkling rosé? Especially when it’s lovingly made by hand, from Gamay grapes, and clocks in at a refreshing 10.4%… Wild strawberries, Rainier cherries, and fine spice in a brisk, bone-dry form. Only 275 cases produced. Find it online.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Domaine de la Combe Muscadet Sèvre et Maine 2022, Nantes, Loire Valley, France ($26.99)

While you’re streaming Le Tour de France and slurping back fresh oysters on a sunny patio, you’ll want to have a bottle (or a few) of this crisp, shining organic Muscadet, from vines rooted in schist and gneiss, streaming lemony lip-smacking acidity. Find it online.

SPRITZ IT UP

Lucano Amaro Zero, Italy ($34.99)

Did you know that summer is aka ‘Spritz Season’? This new alcohol-free apéritivo allows you to refresh with the cool kids, and still drive the boat all day long. Orange zest, rosemary, anise, and meadow herbs are enjoyed either neat or with sparkling water, over ice. Find it online.

G&T O’CLOCK

Sipsmith London Dry Gin, London, United Kingdom ($42.99)

This is our go-to, quintessential London Dry Gin – smooth enough for a martini, yet complexed enough for a gin tonic. Citrus led, this aromatic, small batch gin teems with cracked juniper and fresh meadow herbs. Plus, props to Sipsmith for setting up the first copper distillery in London for 189 years. A modern classic. Find it online.