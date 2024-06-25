The ‘False Creek Crab Fest’ Returns to Fishermen’s Wharf on July 27th!

After a sold-out debut last year, the False Creek Crab Fest is ready to return to False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf on Saturday, July 27th, from Noon to 4:30pm. We’re encouraging everyone to get sorted with your tickets now!

Get ready for a Dungeness crab boil prepared by top chefs Vish Mayekar (Pepino’s, Caffe La Tana) and Johnny Bridge (Chefs’ Table Society BC, Mind the Bar) where the drinks will be flowing, including beer from Superflux and Twin Sails, as well as natural wines from La Fabrique St-George (orange, white, and rosé). Each ticket includes a crab boil plate with two clusters of local Dungeness crab, a crab cracker and bib, and one drink ticket (good for an alcoholic or non-alcoholic option). On the docks, you can meet with the fishermen in-person, buy live crab, and learn about the crab fishing industry firsthand. Remember, just by attending the False Creek Crab Fest, you’re also supporting the BC Crab Fishermen’s Association’s mission to keep crab fishing sustainable, and helping out the coastal communities that rely on it. Every ticket sold goes towards their innovative science and fisheries monitoring programs.

From event organizers:

More than a culinary celebration, the False Creek Crab Fest holds a deeper purpose. The event is proudly hosted by the BC Crab Fishermen’s Association, a respected organization dedicated to supporting harvesters and ensuring the sustainability of the crab fishery in British Columbia. Funds raised during the festival will directly support their essential work of sustainably managing the Canadian Dungeness crab fishery and supporting the coastal communities that rely on it. The association’s commitment to responsible harvesting and their leadership in innovative science and fisheries monitoring programs make them true stewards of this precious resource. “We are thrilled to bring the False Creek Crab Fest to the Vancouver community and to share our passion for sustainable seafood,” said Jason Voong, President of the BC Crab Fishermen’s Association. “This event not only celebrates the exceptional flavours of our local waters but also contributes to the long-term viability of our crab fishery. We invite everyone to join us for an afternoon filled with delectable food, lively entertainment, and the opportunity to support a worthy cause.”

DETAILS



When: Saturday, July 27th, 2024, from Noon to 4:30pm

Where: False Creek Harbour Authority – Fishermen’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver, BC

Tickets:($75) per person include one crab boil plate, one drink ticket, and access to all festivities.

Tickets can be bought online here.

Early purchase is recommended as last year’s event sold out quickly and capacity is limited.

For more information, check out the BCCFA website.